BFT celebrates globally certified referee and coaches

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania amateur boxing has reached a historic milestone in its technical development, with more than 40 coaches now holding international recognition.

This marks a significant shift for the country, which previously had no locally qualified coaches for major competitions like the Commonwealth Games.

In the past, Tanzanian boxers relied on foreign expertise, often hiring coaches from neighboring Kenya to guide them during critical fights.

This approach, while functional, highlighted the urgent need for building local technical capacity to support the national boxing team. Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) President, Lukelo Willilo, emphasized that the milestone is a product of deliberate efforts to strengthen the technical side of the sport.

“Among the coaches, 29 attained international recognition last year, while others achieved theirs in previous years. Our efforts to develop technical skills have finally borne fruit,” said Willilo.

He added that this achievement has transformed the coaching landscape in Tanzania.

“Currently, we are rich in technical expertise, with numerous qualified coaches recognized globally. We are proud because we now have multiple options when selecting coaches for the national team,” he said.

The federation’s progress is not limited to coaches. Tanzania has also celebrated the emergence of its first internationally certified amateur boxing referee, Danny Mkaima. According to Willilo, Mkaima has earned three stars through various training programs across the continent. “His journey began with the first star in Tanzania in 2024. In May 2025, he earned the second star during a course in Conakry, Guinea, coinciding with the Youth Championships.

The third star was awarded during the Zone Three competition, followed by the Zone Five event in Kenya in October 2025,” Willilo explained.

Mkaima, who serves as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), is now authorized to officiate at any boxing match globally, including prestigious events such as the Commonwealth Games, Olympic Games, African Games, and World Championships.

He said the recognition of both coaches and referees signals a new era for Tanzanian boxing, where local talent now drives international competitiveness.