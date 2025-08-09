ACT-Wazalendo’s presidential contenders, inject fresh momentum into Tanzania’s 2025 race

Dar es Salaam. The race for the presidency took a significant turn on Wednesday night as ACT-Wazalendo officially unveiled its presidential candidates, a development that has injected fresh momentum into the contest and stirred the broader political landscape.

The announcement came during the party’s special national congress held at the Mlimani City Conference Hall in Dar es Salaam, where former Kisesa MP Mr Luhaga Mpina was declared the party’s candidate for the Union presidency, while ACT-Wazalendo national chairman and Zanzibar’s First Vice President, Mr Othman Masoud Othman, will vie for the presidency in Zanzibar.

The development marked a defining moment in the lead-up to the October 29 polls, signifying a strategic escalation in opposition efforts to challenge the ruling party’s dominance.





ACT-Wazalendo’s nomination of its presidential flag bearers follows similar moves by other parties, notably CCM, which earlier nominated President Samia Suluhu Hassan to defend her Union presidency and Dr Hussein Mwinyi for the Zanzibar presidency.

CCM’s early nomination had given it a visible head start.

The move has injected new energy into the opposition base, while also prompting political commentators to predict a more animated and competitive race.

Many see this as the emergence of a more pluralistic and engaging electoral process.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, ACT-Wazalendo also launched its 2025–2030 election manifesto, outlining a comprehensive vision anchored in job creation, governance reforms, and inclusive development.

The party pledged to create 12 million jobs by investing strategically in agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and the creative economy.

The manifesto further outlines commitments to strengthen the delivery of public services, particularly in health and education, and to initiate broad-based constitutional reforms aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and citizen participation.

ACT-Wazalendo secretary-general, Mr Ado Shaibu, affirmed the party’s preparedness for the electoral contest, disclosing that nominations for councillorship, parliamentary, and House of Representatives seats had been finalised countrywide.

“We’re ready for battle. Let’s unite to remove CCM from power,” he declared.

“We have candidates in every ward and every constituency. We are no longer just participants, we are serious contenders.”

A key moment during the congress came when the party’s Vice Chairperson (Mainland), Ms Dorothy Semu, withdrew her presidential bid in favour of Mr Mpina, consolidating party unity around the newly announced candidates.

Political analysts say the unveiling of ACT-Wazalendo’s presidential ticket signals a major shift in the country’s political landscape.

Many view the development as a strategic challenge to CCM’s longstanding electoral dominance.

A political analyst at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Onesmo Kyauke, told The Citizen that the entry of Mr Mpina into the race injects renewed enthusiasm into the campaign season and signals a potentially transformative moment in national politics.

“Mr Mpina is not just a well-known political figure; he represents a formidable opposition presence, especially with his established base in the strategically crucial Lake Zone,” said Dr Kyauke.

Observers believe Mr Mpina could attract significant support from constituencies in the Lake Zone, a region that has historically provided a reliable voter base for CCM.

In a similar vein, Prof Makame Ali Ussi from the State University of Zanzibar described ACT-Wazalendo’s choices as strategically sound, particularly in bridging both the Mainland and Zanzibar through seasoned candidates.

“Mr Mpina’s defection from CCM and his vocal criticism of the current administration have made him a figure with significant public visibility and political weight,” he said.

He added that Mr Mpina’s candidacy could mobilise voters disenchanted with the status quo, while Mr Othman’s experience lends the ticket continuity and institutional knowledge.

Prof Ussi said ACT-Wazalendo’s approach shows that the party is not merely contesting for symbolic relevance but is earnestly positioning itself to win and govern.

“Mr Mpina’s profile as a seasoned legislator and former minister, combined with his critical stance on CCM’s governance record, makes him both an insider with a deep understanding of government operations and a reformist capable of rallying protest votes,” he said.

Dr Paul Loisulie, a lecturer at the University of Dodoma, noted that the choice of candidates signals ACT-Wazalendo’s intent to broaden its appeal across key regions, including the political battlegrounds.

“The choice of Mr Mpina, a politician with deep roots in the Lake Zone and a history of public service, signals the party’s ambition to expand its footprint in key constituencies. Their focus on employment, infrastructure, and social services offers tangible solutions, strengthening ACT’s credibility as a governing alternative,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr Richard Mbunda, a political science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam, said the move adds depth to the presidential race and may reinvigorate democratic engagement.

“This is a positive signal for democracy. For years, the political space has been dominated by CCM to the extent that elections sometimes felt like a mere formality. Now, we are beginning to see signs of a more meaningful contest,” he observed.

However, Dr Mbunda cautioned that visibility alone would not be enough to secure electoral success.

“Yes, Mpina brings name recognition and political experience, but ACT-Wazalendo must go beyond personalities. They need to organise, connect with the grassroots, and convince voters that their promises are not just words on paper,” he explained.

He stressed that the ultimate challenge for the party would be translating enthusiasm at the congress level into actual votes during the general election.

“People may cheer during congresses, but elections are won in the streets, villages, and voting booths. The question is—can ACT sustain this momentum on the ground over the next two months?” he said.

With the stage now set, the race to State House and Zanzibar’s presidency is becoming more animated, promising Tanzanians a more engaging and competitive electoral season ahead.