African women leaders urged to lead boldly and create impact

Dar es Salaam. Emerging female leaders across Africa have been urged to take courageous steps that translate into tangible change in their leadership journeys.

Speaking at the official opening of the 5th Women’s Leadership Forum in Dar es Salaam, organised by the Uongozi Institute, Tanzania’s Ministry for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Permanent Secretary, Dr John Jingu, stressed that leadership is about moving beyond learning to creating real-world influence and transformation.

Delegates at the forum came from a range of African countries including Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Gambia, Zambia, Nigeria, Liberia and Tanzania.

“Don’t just sit and take notes,” Dr Jingu told participants. “Find someone who inspires you. Lift others up. Share your vision. Most importantly, take one action. Break one barrier. Build one bridge for someone else.”

He highlighted the forum’s role as a leading platform promoting women’s leadership across public service, business, academia, and civil society. This year’s theme, “The Contribution of Women Leadership in Africa,” is rooted in the African humanist philosophy of Ubuntu – ‘I am because we are.’

Dr Jingu said impactful leadership goes beyond personal achievement, urging women to make room for others, reshape systems, and lead with compassion and collaboration. He cited President Samia Suluhu Hassan as an exemplary transformative female leader.

He also noted persistent challenges including unconscious bias, the dual burden of work and home responsibilities, and confidence gaps that many women face. “This forum isn’t just a celebration. It is a space for honest dialogue, growth, and collective empowerment,” he added.

Uongozi Institute CEO Kadari Singo launched a new Women in Leadership Program designed to boost women’s presence in senior political, business, and economic roles. Participants were selected competitively and have already completed the first phase of training.

Sing highlighted that women currently occupy only 22 percent of parliamentary seats and 21 percent of ministerial positions, mostly in social sectors, warning that at this pace gender equality could take more than a century.

The European Union Officer, Alessandro Pisani, described the forum as a milestone in advancing gender equality, while UN Women’s Representative in Tanzania, Katherine Gifford, called the initiative a “development necessity,” emphasising long-term support for women in decision-making roles.