Tanzania police investigate claims that government critic Polepole was abducted

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

What you need to know:

  • Polepole had earlier been summoned to the DCI to provide explanations over allegations he made on social media. However, recent posts on social media, reportedly from one of his relatives, claim he has been kidnapped.

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian Police say they are investigating claims that former Ambassador to Cuba, Humphrey Polepole, has been abducted, while stressing that he is yet to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Polepole had earlier been summoned to the DCI to provide explanations over allegations he made on social media. However, recent posts on social media, reportedly from one of his relatives, claim he has been kidnapped.

In a statement on Monday, 6 October 2025, Police Spokesperson said Polepole had been legally required to appear before the DCI for questioning, but has not complied.

Related

“Humphrey Polepole was served with a legal notice under the country’s laws to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to provide explanations regarding various allegations he made on social media, but to date he has not complied,” the statement read.

The police added that preliminary investigations are ongoing to verify the social media reports. “We have begun examining these claims to establish the truth,” they said.

Latest

  1. Hamad Mohamed Ibrahim: The man who wants to give Zanzibar nuclear power

  2. Work pic

    When money worries walk into work

  3. African women leaders urged to lead boldly and create impact

  4. High Court of Tanzania to rule on Luhaga Mpina’s presidential bid on Friday, October 10

  5. French new prime minister quits just hours after being appointed

In the headlines

View All