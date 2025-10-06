Tanzania police investigate claims that government critic Polepole was abducted

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzanian Police say they are investigating claims that former Ambassador to Cuba, Humphrey Polepole, has been abducted, while stressing that he is yet to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Polepole had earlier been summoned to the DCI to provide explanations over allegations he made on social media. However, recent posts on social media, reportedly from one of his relatives, claim he has been kidnapped.

In a statement on Monday, 6 October 2025, Police Spokesperson said Polepole had been legally required to appear before the DCI for questioning, but has not complied.

“Humphrey Polepole was served with a legal notice under the country’s laws to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to provide explanations regarding various allegations he made on social media, but to date he has not complied,” the statement read.