High Court of Tanzania to rule on Luhaga Mpina’s presidential bid on Friday, October 10

Dodoma. The High Court will on Friday, 10 October 2025, deliver its judgment on the fate of Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) member Luhaga Mpina, who is seeking reinstatement as the party’s presidential candidate.

The case, heard by a panel of three judges — Fredrick Manyanda (presiding), Abdallah Gonzi and Sylvester Kainda — was scheduled on Monday, 6 October, for oral submissions from lawyers representing all parties.

However, when proceedings began, both sides said they had no further submissions and asked the court to proceed with its ruling.

Mpina, through his lawyers, filed a constitutional petition challenging his exclusion from the 2025 General Election presidential race, set for 29 October.

The combined application, case number 24027, was filed by Mpina and the ACT-Wazalendo Board of Trustees against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney General.

At the Dodoma High Court registry, Judge Manyanda said all parties had submitted the required documents and that the court would take three days to review them before delivering the judgment.

He said that should any clarification be needed, lawyers would be called back; otherwise, they must wait until the ruling.

“This matter is significant and urgent as it affects the interests of many. Having received all submissions, we will review them and deliver the judgment promptly on Friday, 10 October 2025, at 2pm,” said Judge Manyanda.

He urged members of the public who wish to observe the hearing to attend in the afternoon.

Outside the Court

Mpina praised the media for helping publicise his case, saying without their support it would have remained largely unknown. He also thanked ACT-Wazalendo leaders for their encouragement and for supporting his lawyers, who have worked tirelessly to uphold the law.

The former Kisesa MP said he would welcome an early ruling, even as soon as the next day, so he could explain to Tanzanians why he is running for president. “While our colleagues continue with the campaign, we are in court.

Honestly, I would prefer if the decision came even tomorrow, so I could tell citizens why I am running,” he said.

ACT-Wazalendo leader Dorothy Semu expressed confidence in the judiciary to act fairly and reinstate the party’s candidate, allowing voters to make their choice. She said the party will continue campaigning for parliamentary and council seats in the meantime.