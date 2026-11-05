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NECTA Examination Results: Standard Seven pass rate rises to 85.22 percent
After lengthy court battle, Tundu Lissu awaits High Court verdict in historic treason trial on November 6
Thursday, November 05, 2026
- 4 min read
By
The Citizen Reporter
Media/news company
Mwananchi Communications Limited
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