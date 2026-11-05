After lengthy court battle, Tundu Lissu awaits High Court verdict in historic treason trial on November 6

Dar es Salaam. The High Court’s Dar es Salaam Sub-Registry will deliver its judgment tomorrow in the treason trial of Chadema national chairman, Mr Tundu Lissu.

A three-judge bench comprising Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, who will preside, and Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde will deliver the verdict.

Two questions will determine Mr Lissu’s fate: whether the court convicts or acquits him and, if he is convicted, whether he faces execution by hanging or a custodial sentence.

The sentencing debate arises from differing interpretations of the charge by the prosecution and the defence.

Throughout the proceedings, Mr Lissu maintained that the law prescribes a mandatory death sentence by hanging for the offence.

However, Senior State Attorney Nassoro Katuga argued in his final submissions that the provision does not require the death penalty in every conviction, saying the court has discretion to impose a prison term.

Elements of the offence

To reach its verdict, the bench must assess three statutory elements of treason and determine whether the State proved each beyond reasonable doubt.

Mr Lissu faces a charge under Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code [Cap 16 R.E. 2019].

The section states that any person owing allegiance to the United Republic, whether inside or outside the country, who intends to intimidate the Executive, Parliament or the Judiciary and manifests that intention through published writing, print or an overt act, commits treason.

The provision prescribes the death penalty for anyone convicted.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Lissu committed the offence on April 3, 2025, at Chadema headquarters in Dar es Salaam, during a press conference attended by party members.

The State argues that Mr Lissu intended to incite the public to disrupt the 2025 General Election through remarks targeting a senior government official.

He allegedly said: "They say... this stance signals rebellion, which is true..., because we say we will block the election, we will mobilise rebellion, that is how to bring change..., so we are going to disrupt things..., we will seriously disrupt this election..., we are going to stir up major trouble..."

The three elements of the offence are: owing allegiance to the United Republic; forming an intention to intimidate the government; and manifesting that intention through published writing, print or an overt act.

The first element is not disputed, as Mr Lissu admitted that he is a Tanzanian citizen who owes allegiance to the Republic. The other two elements lie at the heart of the legal dispute.

Intention to intimidate

The court must first determine whether Mr Lissu’s remarks demonstrate an intention to intimidate the government.

The prosecution argues that seeking to block elections, which are conducted under the Constitution, amounts to violating the legal framework the government is mandated to enforce.

Mr Lissu disputed this, saying his remarks were not intended to intimidate and that he did not specifically refer to the government or any senior official by name or title.

The court must assess his remarks against the threshold for intimidation. If it finds that the intention was proved, the bench must then consider how he manifested it.

Proof of publication

The second issue is whether Mr Lissu manifested his intention through published writing or print.

The prosecution argues that he did so when Jambo TV published his remarks on YouTube.

Mr Lissu rejected the argument, saying he neither owned nor worked for Jambo TV and had no credentials to publish content on the platform.

The State, however, relied on the doctrine of constructive publication, arguing that Mr Lissu facilitated publication by addressing reporters.

The prosecution said that, during cross-examination, he acknowledged intending his remarks to reach the public through the media.

Broader legal questions

The court is also expected to consider issues raised in Mr Lissu’s nine framed questions, including whether he convened the meeting, incited the public, or actually intimidated the government.