Aga Khan University inspires girls to study science

Dar es Salaam. The Aga Khan University (AKU) has hosted 35 students from Sega Girls Secondary School in Morogoro Region for a hands-on training programme aimed at inspiring greater interest in science subjects among girls.

The students attended the weekend session at the university’s Dar es Salaam campus, where they were exposed to practical applications of scientific concepts linked to everyday life and future careers.

The initiative sought to move learning beyond the classroom by offering real-life sessions on mental health, the use of technology in science, nursing, self-awareness and menstrual health education.

The school’s mentor, Ms Jane Myombo, said the visit was designed to broaden students’ understanding of science through practical exposure.

“We brought them here so they can experience in practice what they learn in class. This helps to build their confidence and motivation, and enables them to make informed career choices,” she said.

Ms Myombo added that the interaction with university lecturers and professionals would help the students better understand their abilities and align them with potential career paths.

“This is a rare opportunity for them to meet people who once studied the same subjects at their level and have progressed to university by pursuing their ambitions, regardless of gender. It will inspire them to work harder,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of self-awareness in shaping personal and academic development.

One of the students, Form Four pupil Patricia Mwaipyana, said the training had helped her appreciate the value of understanding oneself.

“I have learned that when you understand yourself, you can make better decisions and support others. I now know what to consider when choosing a career, especially focusing on what I understand best,” she said.

Another student, Ms Lisamanu Mapinduzi, said the programme had helped her identify a career path aligned with her strengths.

“This training has helped me understand which career suits me based on my abilities. I have also learned how to manage menstrual health challenges so they do not affect my studies, as well as how to cope with mental health issues facing many young people today,” she said.

AKU Admissions Officer Mr Peter Mangi said the initiative was part of efforts to build a strong academic foundation and encourage girls to pursue science-related fields.

“We have provided training on self-awareness, mental health, the use of technology and guidance on choosing the right career path. These sessions were delivered by professionals and university lecturers to give the students a deeper understanding,” he said.