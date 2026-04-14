Harmonize reveals debt struggles, says net worth stands at Sh18 billion

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian musician Harmonize has sparked conversation on social media after revealing details of past debts amounting to hundreds of millions of shillings while also indicating that his current net worth runs into billions.

In a lengthy caption accompanying a video shared on his Instagram page, the singer, whose real name is Rajab Abdul Kahali, said he was forced to vacate his residence following a disagreement with his landlord over rent, prompting him to relocate to a new home in Goba, Dar es Salaam.

“As you have heard, I was in debt… I had to pack up,” he wrote, adding that he has since secured another house in Goba.

The video shows Harmonize alongside fellow Bongo Flava artist Kusah standing outside a roadside kiosk during rainfall. It ends with the words “kama sio”, which some fans interpret as a teaser for a possible joint project.

Beyond the relocation, Harmonize used the post to reflect on his financial journey, stating that he has cleared multiple debts over the past three years. These include Sh600 million owed to a record label, Sh200 million to CRDB Bank, Sh100 million to investor Dr Sebastian Ndege, and Sh180 million to his former partner, Sarah Michelotti.

He also disclosed that he has invested more than Sh1 billion in his label, Konde Music Worldwide.

“In three years I have gained nothing… absolutely zero,” he wrote.

The remarks have triggered mixed reactions online, with some pointing to the financial pressures within the music industry.

At the same time, Harmonize outlined his current financial position, citing assets including high-end vehicles valued at about Sh2 billion and real estate investments worth over Sh4 billion. He added that his music catalogue could fetch up to $5 million if sold.

“I have no loans or repayments at the moment,” he stated, adding that he plans to first build financial literacy before taking on new credit.