AI in mental health presents fresh hope, hidden dangers

Dodoma. When a family is forced to choose between buying schoolbooks and having a meal, it is not just another tale of hardship but a case study of the psychological burden that poverty creates.

Economic deprivation leaves not only visible scars of malnutrition but also invisible ones like emotional trauma and mental distress that last a lifetime.

Across low- and middle-income countries, poverty has become a frontline driver of depression and anxiety. Research from Malawi, Tanzania and global institutions such as the World Bank and WHO links financial shocks, food scarcity, job losses and rising healthcare costs to worsening mental health, a vicious cycle that undermines resilience and productivity.

As the world marks World Mental Health Day, experts are calling for poverty reduction to be treated as a central mental health strategy. The Regional Medical Officer for Dodoma, Dr Rutachunzibwa, recently told The Citizen’s sister publication, Mwananchi, that health providers and the public should “seek alternative sources of income to free themselves from the chainsaw of poverty”, which he said remains a major driver of mental illness and suicide cases.

In recent years, young people have increasingly turned to artificial intelligence (AI) tools for support, motivation and income generation. A 2024 report by Gusto Insight Entrepreneurship, authored by Senior Economist Nick Tremper, found that Gen Z entrepreneurs are 56 percent more likely than Gen X to use generative AI in business operations.

However, this growing dependence on technology has raised concerns about overreliance and exposure to psychological risks.

A tragic illustration of this came in April 2025, when 16-year-old British national died by suicide after months of conversations with an AI platform.

His parents have since sued the AI platform, alleging the chatbot “actively enabled and coached” his suicidal behaviour.

The case, which is still ongoing, has sparked global debate on AI accountability and safety in mental health interactions.

Mental health discussions have become more open among the youth, though generational differences persist. Older generations in developing countries often dismiss mental health issues as exaggerations, leaving younger people to struggle in silence.

Victor Mutta, 32, shared with The Citizen how depression derailed his academic life:

“I dropped out because of severe depression and suicidal thoughts. It took a couple of years to recover, but by then going back to university meant starting over. I’ve always been intelligent, so starting over felt too shameful.”

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Victor found new purpose through digital learning and AI-powered platforms, a sign of how technology can both hinder and heal.

The Head of the Psychology Department at Mirembe National Mental Health Hospital, Dr Japhet Swai, told The Citizen that AI should be viewed as a tool, not a therapist.

“Nothing is inherently good or bad; it depends on how we use it. AI can enhance learning and research, but young people must be careful how they engage with a technology we still don’t fully control.”

Dr Swai cautioned that AI lacks the empathy and perception essential in therapy.

“A chatbot can’t read subtle human cues like tone, facial expression and hesitation which only years of clinical experience can interpret,” he said.

He also warned of data privacy risks, noting that tech owners hold significant control over user information, which could be accessed under certain legal pressures.

Clinical psychiatrist Dr Veronica Lymo of Mirembe Hospital urged Tanzanians to seek help when struggling with mental health challenges.

“There is no shame in asking for help. Thinking you must face it alone makes you a prisoner of your own mind,” she said.

Mirembe Hospital’s Executive Director, Dr Paul Lawala, revealed that the institution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Makerere University in Uganda to establish a Mental Health Call Centre.

“The new 24-hour call centre will ensure that those experiencing mental distress can access help immediately and be referred to the nearest health centre before reaching Mirembe for specialist care,” Dr Lawala said.

As the world embraces AI-driven solutions, experts say the challenge is finding balance, using technology as a bridge to wellness, not a replacement for human connection.