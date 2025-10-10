Samia unveils 10 pledges to transform northern Tanzania if elected

Manyara. The CCM presidential candidate, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has announced ten key pledges to accelerate development in northern Tanzania if elected, covering infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare, and industrial growth.

Speaking separately at rallies in Tanga, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, and Manyara regions, President Hassan tied each pledge to her administration’s record and promised deeper reforms over the next five years.

In the Tanga Region, President Hassan announced the immediate start of a 1,108‑kilometre railway project after the election, linking the Port of Tanga to Arusha and Musoma.

She said the railway would unlock industrial and mining zones, create jobs, and stimulate economic opportunities for the region and the northern corridor.

“This modern railway is part of a broader plan to upgrade Tanga Port into a specialised oil and gas hub,” she said.

In Pangani, she pledged to complete the 95‑kilometre Pangani–Saadani–Makurunge road and the 125‑metre Pangani Bridge.

“This will improve access to services and boost trade and tourism,” she said.

In the Kilimanjaro Region, she promised a 31‑kilometre bypass from Kahe to Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) and upgrades to municipal roads.

“Better roads will ease transport and expand economic activity,” she told residents during a rally.

She said modernising Tanga Port is strategic for trade, logistics, energy, and fisheries, positioning it as a national gateway.

The CCM presidential flagbearer pledged to build on the Sh429.1 billion investment to attract shipping lines, expand logistics parks, and strengthen the maritime economy.

During the ongoing nationwide campaign rally, she reaffirmed her government’s goal of universal electricity access.

“We have reached half of all hamlets. Rural electrification will extend to islands and remote villages,” she said in Same, stressing that electricity is a right for all.

She pledged projects such as the Sh308.3 billion Same–Mwanga–Korogwe scheme to bring water close to homes.

Furthermore, she said phase one was complete, with phase two extending coverage to the remaining wards.

Regarding plans to transform agriculture and livestock, President Hassan said in Hanang’ that producing one million tonnes of wheat by 2030 was the government’s target.

However, she assured residents of continued fertiliser subsidies for livestock; the subvention involves vaccines that will help farmers keep livestock to international health standards and open export markets.

Regarding the revitalization of industries and local economies, she said the Kilimanjaro Machine Tools Factory would be revived to support new investments.

She promised modern produce markets to help farmers and limit exploitation by middlemen.

On strengthened healthcare, President Hassan stressed maternal health and facility upgrades, noting that Sh7 billion has been invested in Hanang’.

“Giving birth should not cost lives. We are building stronger health systems,” she said.

She committed to free education and expanding infrastructure for all levels.

Furthermore, the CCM presidential hopeful told Arumeru residents that based on the importance of student loans, no child will be left behind.

According to her, youth, women, and traders would be economically empowered, stressing that Sh200 billion would be disbursed to support vulnerable groups and expand the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) initiative, urging communities to make land available for its success.

She highlighted tourism’s potential, noting Mount Kilimanjaro and other attractions, pledging to boost fisheries and create jobs through Tanga’s maritime hub, open gateways to Mkomazi National Park, and improve Karatu’s tourism access.

She said Sh3.097 trillion had been invested in Arusha in the last four and a half years, stressing that: “With your votes, we can achieve more.”

A political analyst at the University of Dar es Salaam, Mr Salbinus David, said the pledges reflect the region’s priorities, while Prof Makame Ali Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar described them as “ambitious and pragmatic” and a test for her election.

President Hassan concluded by urging citizens to recognise her achievements and be ambassadors of peace.