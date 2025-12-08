Air Tanzania to launch direct flights to Cape Town on December 11

Dar es Salaam. Air Tanzania will commence passenger flights between Dar es Salaam and Cape Town on December 11, marking a major expansion of the national carrier’s regional network ahead of the festive peak season.

The new connection links one of Africa’s fastest-growing tourism hubs with one of its most popular leisure and business destinations.

The launch coincides with Cape Town’s high summer travel period, traditionally a time of increased traffic from both regional and long-haul markets.

According to the airline, Air Tanzania will operate two flights weekly on a triangular route. Aircraft departing from Dar es Salaam will make a scheduled stop in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, before continuing to Cape Town. The return journey will be nonstop to Dar es Salaam.

The service will be operated using the Airbus A220-300, the flagship of Air Tanzania’s modern fleet, noted for its fuel efficiency and enhanced onboard comfort.

The route aims to serve both tourists and business travellers, improving connectivity between Southern and East Africa and unlocking broader travel networks.

Passengers flying from Cape Town will be able to connect through Dar es Salaam to key regional and international destinations, including Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar, Lagos and Guangzhou, where the airline operates long-haul services.

Travel sector analysts say the expansion underscores Air Tanzania’s continued investment in connecting strategic African destinations, supporting tourism, trade and corporate mobility.