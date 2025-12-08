Tanzania can fund its budget without foreign aid, says chief Government spokesperson

Dar es Salaam. Chief government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa has assured that Tanzania can implement its national budget without relying on foreign assistance, even if such aid does not materialise.

Speaking on Saturday, December, 6 2025 during a special interview with Star TV, Mr Msigwa addressed national issues, including debates on self-reliance after statements from some foreign governments withholding support.

He said Tanzania’s national budget for 2025/26 stands at Sh56.49 trillion, of which Sh40.47 trillion is expected from domestic revenue, Sh1.07 trillion from foreign grants, and Sh14.95 trillion from domestic and external loans.

“It is true we value assistance and cooperation, but it does not mean we cannot operate without it,” he said. Mr Msigwa clarified that borrowed funds are still national resources, not aid. His remarks come amid warnings from European countries and the United States about potential reductions in support. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has previously called for domestic preparedness, urging government institutions to tighten belts and continue implementing plans even if aid is unavailable.

“Where aid funds are lacking, you must arrange alternative sources to fill the gap,” Mr Msigwa said.





Vigilance against campaigns undermining Tanzania

Mr Msigwa also warned Tanzanians to remain alert to efforts aimed at tarnishing the country using rights-based arguments. He said some critics oppose tourists and investors instead of addressing grievances. “They used the argument of rights but are now discouraging visitors and investors—exactly what they intended,” he said.

He noted that Tanzania is undergoing major developments, including the oil and gas sector, investments in Bagamoyo and Dar es Salaam ports, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), and electricity projects, which attract attention from adversaries.

Mr Msigwa stressed that media outlets must protect national interests, operate professionally, and provide the government an opportunity to respond.

He warned against publishing articles that rely solely on activist opinions, describing such practices as part of strategies to undermine the country.

He also called on religious leaders to promote justice, peace, and unity, rather than division or incitement. “If you hear a religious leader preaching hate, you must ask whether they have forgotten God’s command,” he said, noting that the law does not tolerate incitement.