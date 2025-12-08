Banned nationwide protests are ‘an attempted coup’, says Tanzanian government

Dar es Salaam. Dar es Salaam. The Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawene, has stated that what is planned to take place nationwide on December 9, 2025 are not protests but an attempted coup, as they have no legal basis.

He said the alleged demonstrations, which are said to be open-ended and nationwide, are unlawful because no written application has been submitted, there is no known organiser, and it is unclear where they would begin.

He urged citizens that on December 9, 2025 if they have no essential reason to leave their homes, they should remain indoors and not be persuaded in any way to observe or participate in the planned activities.

These remarks were based on events that occurred during and after the General Election of October 29, 2025 in various parts of the country, where demonstrations escalated into violence, resulting in deaths, injuries, and destruction of both private and public property, including buildings and transport infrastructure.

On December 2, 2025 President Samia Suluhu Hassan, while addressing elders in Dar es Salaam Region, said that what happened on October 29, 2025 was an attempt to overthrow the Government, which had failed, adding that the state was now well prepared for December 9, 2025 or any similar eventuality.

On Monday, December 8, 2025 in Dar es Salaam, Minister Simbachawene held a press briefing together with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Camillus Wambura, to discuss the security situation ahead of December 9.

He said that on December 3, 2025 the Police Force issued a warning about another threat being mobilised online, in which individuals were allegedly encouraging and organising what they termed “open-ended” protests, stressing that the Government had banned them.

“These demonstrations do not show who has applied for them, who is organising them, or what their objective is. Lawful demonstrations are those for which a formal permit is sought, the message is clear, and the Police are informed.

These are not demonstrations because they have no permit and no identified organisers — this is an attempt at a coup,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that those supporting the December 9, protests should realise that such actions are unlawful.

“If you have no compelling reason to go out, do not go out to observe what is happening. The Government and the Police assure that security will be maintained. If you choose to go out, you are not prohibited, but carry your essential items and be prepared to answer questions, as you will be questioned,” he said.

On the issue of an internet shutdown, Simbachawene said those inciting the protests were using alarming information online, but so far there was no threat that would justify shutting down the internet, adding that such a measure would only be used as a last resort.

On December 3, 2025 Police Spokesperson David Misime said officers had observed calls for demonstrations on social media, but stressed that not a single individual had formally notified the Police of any such protests.

Police arrests

Speaking on police arrests, Minister Simbachawene said he had already discussed the matter with the Inspector General of Police, Camillus Wambura, and agreed that arrests must be carried out in accordance with the law.

He criticised the practice of officers wearing face coverings during arrests, pursuing suspects at their homes while armed, and operating without police uniforms.

“The type of arrest I support is a lawful and dignified one. An officer should report to the local leader, the person should be known, their workplace should be identified. There is no need to raid someone’s home wearing a mask. We have agreed that arrests should be conducted with decency,” he said.

He added that while security matters can be complex, such heavy-handed methods should be proportional to the offence, especially in cases involving minor online posts.