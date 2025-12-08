Why parents choose private education despite free slots in government schools

Dar es Salaam. On December 4, the government announced the placement of 937,581 Standard Seven leavers into public secondary schools.

This was intended to alleviate concerns, end speculation, and reaffirm the State’s commitment to free basic education. However, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Long before the minister in the Prime Minister’s Office for Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Prof Riziki Shemdoe, declared that “every candidate who scored between 121 and 300 marks has been selected and assigned a government school,” thousands of parents were already frantically pursuing what they considered “better schools.”

In this quiet but intense race, private schools—especially those with strong brands and consistent academic results—have emerged as the biggest winners. Across Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, and the Southern Highlands, parents began scrambling for spaces in reputable private schools weeks before the Form One selection list was published.

Some parents reported paying up to Sh1 million in non-refundable booking fees just to keep their options open in case their children did not secure a spot in the most sought-after public boarding schools. “I could not wait for the government,” said Ms Agnes Moses, a mother from Dar es Salaam, who had placed her child on waiting lists at three well-known private schools. “We were told that spaces were disappearing. They asked for a booking fee of Sh800,000, non-refundable. I had no choice if I wanted quality education for my child,” she added.

Mr Juma Macha, a father from Arusha, described the psychological pressure many families face: “You cannot gamble with your child’s future. The booking fee hurts, but missing a good school hurts more.”

This desperation has also opened doors for scammers. In Mwanza, two parents shared with The Citizen that they lost money to middlemen who claimed to have “connections” in private schools. “He told us a special list was being prepared. We paid Sh500,000 each. Then he disappeared,” recounted one victim, Mr Amos Mwita.

Private schools, whose examination performance continues to draw demand, say the rush is predictable. A proprietor of a well-established school in the Coast Region explained: “Parents start calling immediately after the Standard Seven exams. By the time Tamisemi announces the selection, we are already full.” On the non-refundable booking system, he candidly stated, “It is our brand. Parents trust the results we produce. During this season, the pressure is intense. The booking system helps us manage the numbers and secure commitment.”

In Dodoma, Dr Annet Msofe, a private school administrator, labeled this period “the busiest and most profitable window” for the sector. “We hire extra staff just to handle inquiries. Sometimes we receive more than 200 calls a day. Parents want assurance, and we give it, but at a cost,” she said.

According to Prof Shemdoe, the government placed 937,581 students in public schools: 508,477 girls and 429,104 boys. Among these, 3,411 students were selected for vocational boarding secondary schools, and 7,360 secured spaces in national boarding schools. Only 815 students were placed in elite public schools such as Ilboru, Msalato, Kibaha, Kilakala, Mzumbe, Tabora Boys, and Tabora Girls.

The vast majority—925,065 students—were assigned to day secondary schools nationwide.

The minister insisted that "the government made early preparations to ensure all students join Form One by January 13, 2026," directing regions and councils to ensure smooth enrollment.





The confidence gap driving the private school rush

Education policy expert Dr Amina Kileo notes that despite universal placement, a significant trust gap remains between ordinary day schools and elite institutions. “Parents know that out of nearly 938,000 students, only a tiny fraction—just over 800—will enter top public schools. The rest will be distributed across ordinary day schools whose performance varies widely. That uncertainty pushes parents to look elsewhere,” she explained.

Another analyst, Mr Peter Mahenge, cautioned that the rising cost of securing slots in private schools is creating new inequalities. “Some parents now take loans, sell livestock, or borrow from relatives to secure a place. Education is becoming a commodity,” he observed.

The emotional toll is also substantial. Teachers in some private schools reported instances of parents crying in their offices, pleading for space, while others queued as early as 5 am. A receptionist in Dar es Salaam stated, “Some parents even beg us to put them on an unofficial waiting list. They do not trust the government list because they want certainty.”