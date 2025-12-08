THE MEDIA LENS: Healing and rebuilding after the storm

Tanzania is experiencing one of the fastest digital transformations in the region. Mobile penetration has surged, internet access continues to expand, and digital services from banking and government portals to e-commerce are increasingly becoming part of everyday life.

This is a positive and necessary step toward a modern, knowledge-driven economy. But beneath this progress lies a silent and growing threat: our digital adoption is far outpacing our digital literacy.

It is a gap that is widening faster than most people realise, and if left unaddressed, it poses significant social, economic, and democratic risks.

Many Tanzanians are online but being online is not the same as understanding the digital world. The ease of accessing smartphones has often been mistaken for digital competence. We assume that because people scroll, post, and forward content, they understand the implications of what they consume and share. Yet, evidence around us suggests otherwise. Misinformation spreads like wildfire. Deepfakes go viral. Financial scams thrive. And each day, thousands of people trust and act on information that has no basis in fact.

The problem is not access. The problem is education.

Digital literacy goes far beyond knowing how to use a device. It includes the ability to evaluate information, identify credible sources, detect manipulation, protect personal data, and understand the long-term consequences of digital behavior. Without these skills, technology becomes a tool that can harm as much as it helps.

Consider how misinformation spreads during periods of political tension. A single unverified WhatsApp message can fuel fear, distort public opinion, and destabilize communities. With elections approaching, this vulnerability becomes even more pronounced. Bad actors—both local and foreign—are increasingly using digital platforms to push narratives that benefit specific interests. Algorithms reward sensational content, not accurate content, making the digital environment fertile ground for distortion.

The media bears a heavy responsibility in this landscape, but so does society at large. News organisations must invest in verification, transparency, and responsible reporting. But citizens must also be equipped to recognise the difference between journalism and noise. Without digital literacy, even the most responsible newsroom cannot protect the public from misinformation that bypasses traditional media and circulates freely on social platforms.

Financial risks are also rising. As mobile money and digital banking systems expand, so do digital fraud schemes. Many scammers rely on the fact that users are unfamiliar with privacy settings, security protocols, or the tricks used to deceive them. We have created a digital economy in which people transact confidently but not cautiously an imbalance that leaves millions exposed.

Another growing risk lies with young people. Children and teenagers now interact with digital platforms before they develop critical thinking skills. They absorb information rapidly but lack the tools to question or contextualize it. If unchecked, we risk raising a generation that is connected but not informed—digitally active but easily manipulated. Digital progress without digital literacy becomes a long-term threat to national development.





So what can be done?

First, digital literacy must become a national agenda, not just a personal responsibility. We need coordinated efforts involving government, schools, media, civil society, and technology companies. Countries that have managed this transition successfully such as Finland and Singapore did so by embedding digital literacy into education curricula, public campaigns, and community programmes. Tanzania must take a similar approach.

Second, schools should incorporate modules on media literacy, online safety, verification skills, and ethical digital behavior. This must start early long before young people become active participants in the digital economy.

Third, media houses must go beyond reporting. They can lead national awareness campaigns, produce verification guides for citizens, partner with educators, and create content that equips people with the tools to navigate digital spaces safely. Journalism is not only about informing; it is also about empowering.

Fourth, private sector players especially telecoms, fintechs, and digital platforms must recognise that user education is part of consumer protection. Investing in digital literacy is not charity; it protects their business ecosystems from fraud, mistrust, and misuse.

And finally, individuals must take responsibility for their own digital behavior. Before sharing information, verify it. Before believing a headline, question it. Before engaging online, understand the risks. Being a responsible digital citizen is as important today as being a responsible voter or consumer.

Tanzania stands at a defining moment. We have embraced technology with remarkable speed and enthusiasm, but enthusiasm alone is not enough. Without digital literacy, progress becomes fragile, trust becomes vulnerable, and national stability becomes exposed.



