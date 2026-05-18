Airtel 4G tower ends long-standing communication woes in Hai, Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro. Residents of Mungushi Village in Hai District, Kilimanjaro Region, have finally overcome long-standing mobile communication challenges following the official launch of a new Airtel 4G telecommunications tower, a development expected to unlock wide-ranging socio-economic opportunities.

The new infrastructure, rolled out by Airtel Tanzania, is set to significantly improve high-speed mobile internet and voice coverage across Mungushi and surrounding areas including Gezaulole, Bomani, Mboni and Uzunguni, enhancing access to digital services, communication, and mobile financial transactions.

Speaking during the inauguration, Mungushi Village Chairman Lameck Simbo said residents had for years struggled with unreliable network connectivity, which affected communication and access to mobile money services.

He noted that the introduction of a 4G network would now strengthen economic activity in the area, particularly in agriculture, livestock keeping, trade, and tourism-related enterprises around the Mount Kilimanjaro conservation zones and neighbouring districts.

“Previously, we faced communication challenges in our village, especially in areas such as Matnonda, but Airtel has greatly improved the situation. Compared to some other networks that still experience difficulties, Airtel services here have become very reliable,” Simbo said.

He added that improved communication infrastructure plays a critical role in today’s global economy, where businesses depend on fast and stable connectivity.

“Every business depends on communication. When communication improves, it also boosts the economy because people are able to work more efficiently and access services easily,” he said, expressing gratitude on behalf of residents.

Simbo further commended Airtel for supporting national development efforts under the Government of Tanzania led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, noting that improved digital access aligns with broader economic growth goals.

Airtel Tanzania’s Kilimanjaro Zonal Business Manager, Faustin Mtui, said the company’s investment in rural 4G connectivity is aimed at bridging the digital divide and unlocking new opportunities for residents.

“Today we are pleased to officially launch improved Airtel 4G services in this area. The new tower will serve Mfungushi, Gezaulole, Bomani, Mboni and Uzunguni,” Mtui said.

He emphasized that enhanced 4G connectivity will improve communication quality, business operations, and access to digital platforms, including mobile financial services.

Mtui also encouraged residents, particularly young people, to take advantage of opportunities created by improved internet access.

“This is a chance for youth to create employment for themselves. Those who have completed primary school, secondary school, and higher education can engage in Airtel Money agency services, SIM registration, sale of internet bundles, routers and other communication-related business opportunities,” he said.

He noted that while unemployment remains a challenge nationally, investments in 4G infrastructure are creating practical income-generating opportunities at the local level.

“We urge you to use these services well, share these opportunities with others, and actively participate in the development brought by communication services in your area,” Mtui added.

Residents who have begun benefiting from the improved network expressed relief and appreciation, citing a major transformation in daily life and economic activity.

Kophi Mbude, a resident of Mungushi, said the area previously suffered severe communication limitations, forcing residents to travel long distances in search of network access and mobile financial services.

“We are truly grateful for the launch of this new Airtel 4G network tower. Before this service was introduced, communication was a major challenge. People had to travel long distances to access network services and mobile money,” he said.

He added that the introduction of reliable Airtel 4G services has already improved financial inclusion, with residents now able to conduct mobile money transactions and business activities more efficiently.

“This development will help citizens in many ways, especially in conducting daily business and accessing financial services. It has reduced many of the difficulties we previously faced,” he said.