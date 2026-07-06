Airtel Africa saves 9.1 million litres of diesel, strengthens sustainability drive

Lusaka. Telecommunications giant Airtel Africa Plc has saved 9.1 million litres of diesel during its 2025/2026 financial year as it continues to scale up sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of its operations across 14 African countries.

The achievement was made possible through reduced reliance on diesel and increased use of lower-carbon energy sources, including the conversion of 390 network infrastructure sites to on-grid power, a move that improved efficiency and helped cut emissions.

Speaking during a media roundtable in Lusaka, Zambia, Airtel Africa Chief Executive Officer Sunil Taldar said the company remains committed to balancing business growth with environmental responsibility.

“Our commitment to responsible growth goes beyond expanding our business. We are equally focused on reducing our environmental footprint while creating long-term value for the communities we serve,” Taldar said.

The company also reported progress in waste management, noting that 94 percent of total waste generated during the year was recycled under its circular economy initiatives.

Airtel Africa said its network coverage now reaches 81.9 percent of the population across its markets, expanding access to connectivity, information, education and economic opportunities.

Its mobile money platform, Airtel Money, continued to grow, serving 54.1 million customers through 2.4 million agents. Women account for 44.1 percent of users, reflecting increasing financial inclusion across its markets.

Through the Airtel Africa Foundation, the company invested US$6.2 million in programmes focused on financial inclusion, education, environmental sustainability and digital inclusion.

In partnership with UNICEF, Airtel Africa connected 3,296 schools to free internet access, benefiting more than two million learners and 38,868 teachers. The initiative also enabled 64 zero-rated digital learning platforms, giving over 11 million learners access to educational content free of charge.