Airtel Money, COPRA partner to boost digital financial access for Tanzanian farmers

By  The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Money Tanzania has initiated a strategic collaboration with the Cereals and Other Produce Regulatory Authority (COPRA) aimed at deepening digital financial inclusion within the agricultural sector.

The engagement seeks to empower farmers and agribusiness stakeholders with easier, safer access to digital financial services—enhancing efficiency, transparency, and growth across Tanzania’s agricultural value chains.

Airtel Money Tanzania Managing Director Andrew Rugambo said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to transforming agriculture through financial technology.

“We believe digital financial technology is a catalyst for agricultural transformation. Through our engagement with COPRA, we aim to make financial services more accessible to farmers, promote transparency in payments, and drive economic growth through digital innovation,” he said.

COPRA Chief Executive Officer Irene Madeje Mlola noted that the collaboration would help streamline transactions, protect farmers’ funds, and strengthen their integration into formal financial systems.

“This partnership will improve efficiency in agricultural value chains and enhance farmers’ participation in the digital economy,” she said.

The initiative reinforces Airtel Money’s broader agenda to advance inclusive growth and financial empowerment for Tanzania’s farming communities.

