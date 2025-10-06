Airtel Tanzania celebrates customer service week with renewed ‘customer first’ commitment

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has joined the global community in celebrating Customer Service Week 2025 under the theme “Mission Possible,” a message that perfectly aligns with the company’s enduring philosophy of “Mteja Kwanza” (Customer First).

Speaking during the launch, Airtel Tanzania Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, said the celebration serves as a reminder of Airtel’s unwavering mission to deliver exceptional service to its customers across the country.

“Customer Service Week this year is themed ‘Mission Possible,’ and for us at Airtel, that means ‘Customer First.’ We are taking this week seriously—not just as a celebration, but as a commitment to making customer-centricity our way of life,” said Mr Kamoto.

“Throughout the week, the entire management team will be engaging customers directly across all our touchpoints, including call centres and service shops.”

Over the past year, Airtel Tanzania has continued to invest in innovative solutions designed to make life easier for its users.

Among these are digital services such as the LUKU token retrieval system, which has helped thousands of households avoid power disruptions, and enhanced self-care tools that empower customers to manage their accounts effortlessly.

The company’s customer-first approach also extends to its growing physical presence. By opening new service shops across Tanzania, Airtel ensures that personalised assistance is readily available to both urban and rural customers.

“As Customer Service Week unfolds, we are rolling out appreciation activities in our shops and online platforms to celebrate the trust and loyalty of our customers,” Mr Kamoto added.

Airtel Tanzania’s Customer Service Director, Adriana Lyamba, highlighted the company’s focus on empowering users through improved self-care services.

“We have made customer experience simpler, safer and more convenient. For instance, our self-reversal feature allows users to instantly correct mistaken transactions without visiting an agent or outlet—giving them full control over their Airtel Money accounts,” she said.