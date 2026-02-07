Airtel Tanzania launches 31 smart shops nationwide to boost digital inclusion and economic empowerment

Dodoma. Airtel Tanzania has officially launched 31 Airtel Smart Shops across the country, marking a significant milestone in enhancing customer experience, improving service delivery to every corner of the country.

The new smart shops launched under the theme ‘Airtel Kila kona’ feature state-of-the-art design and digital integration supporting environmental conservation through paperless operations. Customers can access services seamlessly through interactive digital platforms, ensuring faster, more convenient, and secure service.

The official launch ceremony, held in Dodoma, was graced by the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Hon. Angellah Kairuki, who commended Airtel Tanzania for its continued investment in expanding digital access and empowering communities.

“The launch of smart shops across the country reflects Airtel’s commitment to support digital adoption, improving service delivery, and expanding financial inclusion. Innovations that simplify access to communication and digital financial services are essential in empowering citizens and enabling businesses, especially SMEs, to thrive in the digital economy,” said Hon. Kairuki.

According to the latest Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) report (December 2025), smartphone penetration in Tanzania has reached 41.8%, translating to 28.5 million smartphones in use nationwide, highlighting rapid growth in digital adoption.

Airtel Smart Shops are designed to further accelerate this momentum by offering affordable smartphone financing solutions and 5G connectivity, supporting over 12,000 SMEs located around the new shop locations to access fast, reliable internet and digital financial services.

Speaking at the launch, Airtel Tanzania Managing Director, Mr. Charles Kamoto, said the initiative aligns with Airtel’s strategic focus on expanding access to reliable and high-quality services nationwide.

“These smart shops represent the future of customer engagement. More importantly, we are creating spaces where individuals and SMEs approximately 400 businesses per shop can access the digital tools, connectivity, and financial solutions they need to grow and succeed. This is a major step towards promoting digital inclusion, financial inclusion, and customer convenience,” said Mr. Kamoto.

The new Smart Shops are located in Dodoma (4), Dar es Salaam (12), Arusha (4), Mwanza (6), and Zanzibar (4), providing extensive national coverage.

In addition, the rollout is expected to create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities, particularly through the expansion of the Airtel Wakala network, further contributing to economic empowerment and youth employment.

The shops serve as one-stop digital hubs, offering mobile and internet connectivity, Airtel Money services, and smartphone financing solutions to more than 22.9 million customers.