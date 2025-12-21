Airtel Tanzania unveils festive “Sikukuu imenyooka na Airtel santa mizawadi” campaign to reward customers

By  The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has launched a nationwide festive campaign dubbed “Sikukuu Imenyooka na Airtel Santa Mizawadi”, aimed at rewarding customers while accelerating digital financial inclusion through Airtel Money.

The three-month promotion transforms everyday digital transactions into opportunities for customers to win major prizes and enjoy secure, convenient financial services.

Through the campaign, Airtel Money users automatically qualify to win by sending money, paying bills via Lipa kwa Simu, or purchasing airtime.

Prizes on offer include three Mazda CX-5 vehicles—one to be won each month—alongside 15 Bajaj three-wheelers, 15 motorcycles, weekly cash rewards, and instant gift hampers known as Kapu la Mizawadi, distributed during on-ground activations across the country.

Speaking at the launch event in Dar es Salaam on December 19, 2025 Airtel Money Director Andrew Rugamba said the campaign was designed to appreciate customer loyalty while promoting safe and empowering digital transactions.

He noted that the initiative encourages Tanzanians to adopt modern financial solutions that make daily transactions easier, more secure, and more rewarding, while also offering the chance to win life-changing prizes.

The Sikukuu Imenyooka na Airtel Santa Mizawadi campaign underscores Airtel Tanzania’s commitment to rewarding customer loyalty, promoting cashless transactions, and advancing financial empowerment through innovative digital services.

Airtel and Airtel Money customers are encouraged to download the My Airtel Money App and transact throughout the festive season to maximise their chances of winning.

