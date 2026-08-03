Airtel Tanzania unveils new campaign to reward digital transactions

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Money Tanzania has launched a new customer rewards campaign aimed at encouraging the use of digital financial services by giving customers more opportunities to win prizes through transactions made on the My Airtel App.

The campaign, dubbed Minyoosho Inaendelea na My Airtel App, will run for three months and allows Airtel Money customers who use the application to participate in a Spin & Win experience, where eligible transactions instantly give them a chance to win various rewards.

The initiative comes after the successful conclusion of the Mwaka Umeyooka promotion and is part of Airtel Money’s efforts to promote simple, secure and accessible digital financial solutions for customers across Tanzania.

Through the campaign, customers can win prizes including motorcycles, television sets, smartphones, cash rewards and other instant gifts by carrying out eligible transactions through the My Airtel App.

Eligible transactions include sending money, merchant payments, purchasing airtime and data bundles, bill payments, cash withdrawals, international money transfers and Home Broadband payments.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel Money Director Andrew Rugamba said the campaign demonstrates the company’s commitment to making digital financial services more accessible, engaging and rewarding for Tanzanians.

“Minyoosho Inaendelea is about encouraging more customers to experience the convenience and benefits of the My Airtel App. Every eligible transaction provides an opportunity to win instantly while building confidence in the use of digital financial services for everyday needs,” he said.

Mr Rugamba said Airtel Money is among the pioneers in introducing gamification to digital financial services in Tanzania, turning routine transactions into a more interactive customer experience.

“Our goal goes beyond rewarding customers. We are creating a digital experience that encourages greater adoption of self-service financial solutions while supporting broader digital inclusion across Tanzania,” he said.

He added that the campaign supports Airtel’s Airtel Kila Kona vision by expanding access to digital financial services among customers in both urban and rural areas through innovative technology.

Meanwhile, Airtel Money has reminded customers to remain vigilant against fraud during the campaign period, noting that official communication with winners will only be made through Airtel’s customer care number 100.