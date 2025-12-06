Airtel to build 132 new towers to strengthen Tanzania’s digital network

Dar es Salaam. Airtel Tanzania has renewed its partnership with the Universal Communication Service Access Fund (UCSAF) after signing Phase 10 of their agreement, a programme designed to expand the country’s digital infrastructure and improve communication access in remote areas.

The agreement was signed on December 5, 2025 during a ceremony officiated by the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Angellah Kairuki.

Under Phase 10, Airtel Tanzania will construct 132 of the 201 communication towers scheduled for installation in various wards across the country. The project is part of a national requirement for telecommunications companies to increase rural network coverage and close the digital gap.

Minister Kairuki praised the work of UCSAF and the cooperation from service providers.

“I commend the Board and Management of UCSAF for the work being done to ensure that communication services are available with quality and at an affordable cost. I also commend all service providers for the cooperation you give the Government to ensure communication services remain high-quality, impactful, accessible, and affordable for Tanzanians,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mohamed Hamis Abdullah, highlighted the purpose of the project.

“This project is strategic, and I congratulate all service providers taking part in it,” he said.

The Managing Director of Airtel Tanzania, Charles Kamoto, said the agreement shows Airtel’s commitment to digital access across the entire country.

“Under this Phase 10 project, Airtel will build 65 percent of all the towers required, equal to 132 out of 201 sites. This reflects our commitment to support digital inclusion,” he said.

Airtel Tanzania stated that it aims to deliver reliable, modern, and high-quality communication services to both urban and rural populations.