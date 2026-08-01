Village chairman, militia held for pastoralist murder in Tanzania’s Morogoro Region

Morogoro. Police in Morogoro Region are holding the chairman of Doma Village and a local militia officer on suspicion of beating to death a 29-year-old pastoralist accused of livestock theft.

In a separate anti-rustling operation, police arrested four suspects in Mvomero District allegedly linked to the theft of 32 goats.

Briefing journalists on Saturday, August 1, 2026, Morogoro Regional Police Commander, (RPC) Alex Kantimbo, confirmed that the Doma village chairman and the militia officer are undergoing interrogation regarding the death of a local pastoralist, Mr Stephano Karaita.

RPC Kantimbo stated that preliminary investigations indicate the mob attack occurred on Thursday, July 30, 2026, as Mr Karaita was driving cattle to drink at the Doma River.

Police confirmed that investigations are ongoing to apprehend all perpetrators, adding that formal charges will follow upon completion of the inquiry.

Regarding the second operation, RPC Kantimbo revealed that officers intercepted four suspects on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Majichumvi in Wami Luhindo Village, Dakawa Ward.

The suspects were found in possession of 32 goats stolen from Kimambila Village in Mvomero District.

According to police, the recovered livestock formed part of a flock of 53 goats stolen on July 24, 2026, belonging to a Dar es Salaam resident, Mr John Gombo (48).

Preliminary findings connect all four suspects to the syndicate, with police assuring that the group will be arraigned in court once investigations conclude.

Following the two incidents, the Police Force issued a stern warning against vigilantism, urging citizens to report suspected criminals to law enforcement agencies rather than taking the law into their own hands.