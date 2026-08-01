High-tech harvest: How Tanzania-made drones are powering Vision 2050

Dodoma. Tanzania has achieved a major milestone in technology and agriculture following the launch of the country’s first indigenous firm designing and manufacturing agricultural drones.

The breakthrough is expected to accelerate the adoption of modern technology to boost agricultural productivity while driving industrial growth envisioned under the National Development Vision 2050.

Mati Technologies managing director, Mr Benjamin Mollel, said on Saturday, August 1, 2026, that the company, the first to master this technology locally, specialises in producing crop-spraying drones.

He noted that the innovation is set to transform farming, with each drone capable of spraying an acre in five to eight minutes.

“This is a strategic private-sector investment that directly supports Vision 2050, under which the private sector is projected to drive 70 percent of the economy, with the public sector accounting for the remaining 30 percent,” said Mr Mollel.

The technology is being showcased at the 2026 Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition, offering farmers, stakeholders, and the public an opportunity to witness a breakthrough designed to improve productivity, save time, and unlock new economic potential through home-grown solutions.

Mati Technologies engineer, Mr Patrick Myala, said the drones operate with greater efficiency, precision, and speed than conventional spraying methods.

He explained that the technology ensures accurate and uniform application of pesticides and crop-protection chemicals, reducing wastage, boosting yields, and significantly cutting operational time.

Mr Myala added that the locally built drones are more affordable than imported alternatives, making advanced technology accessible to local farmers.