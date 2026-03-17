Anitha Edward: The juice seller who chose entrepreneurship over a desk job, and won

Dar es Salaam. When the cost of living began to rise, Anitha Edward started thinking seriously about how she could secure financial independence without waiting for formal employment.

Today, the 26-year-old social welfare graduate has built a thriving juice business after making a bold decision to pursue self-employment instead of following the conventional white-collar career path.

Her journey into entrepreneurship began while she was still a first-year student at the Institute of Social Work, where she pursued a degree in Social Work and Psychology. Like many students, the money she received from home was not enough to meet her needs.

She recalls that simple personal expenses often forced her to think of alternative ways to earn income.

“You could call home asking for money to do your hair and be sent Sh25,000, yet the hairstyle you want costs Sh60,000. That made me ask myself what I could do to earn my own money,” she says.

After weeks of thinking, she came up with a simple but practical idea—making and selling fresh juice to fellow students. However, the plan did not start immediately because she lacked capital.

She needed about Sh500,000 to begin, but every time she tried to save, unexpected challenges forced her to spend the money. Eventually, she decided to start with the little she had instead of waiting for perfect conditions.

With only Sh30,000, she bought fruits and packaging materials and borrowed a blender from her landlord. That marked the beginning of her entrepreneurial journey.

She went to Mabibo market to buy fruits at wholesale prices, prepared juice in small quantities and started selling to fellow students and people living around the college.

To attract customers, she used social media, posting photos with buyers on WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok. The response surprised her.

“People liked what I was doing. Customers started increasing slowly, and that is when I realised this business could grow,” she says.

Her first customers were mainly fellow students, and she would carry the juice with her wherever she went, even to classes. Within two months, she began seeing encouraging results and decided to look for a permanent location.

Finding a shop near Mwenge and Sinza, where she lived, proved expensive, but she eventually managed to rent a container, which became her first business outlet.

Even after getting the container, she hesitated for months, wondering whether it made sense to start a juice business after spending years studying for a professional career.

“I kept asking myself whether I really studied all those years just to sell juice in a container. But later I found peace with my decision and used the little money I had to renovate the container so that it would look decent and respectable,” she says.

After graduating in 2024, Anitha made the final decision to focus fully on the business instead of searching for office employment. She expanded her menu and intensified marketing through social media platforms.

Today, she sells more than 20 types of juice, including health-based blends designed to improve the body’s wellbeing.

“I don’t just sell juice to quench thirst. Some are detox juices that help remove toxins, reduce belly fat, cleanse the liver and strengthen the immune system. Customers come because they know they are getting something healthy,” she says.

More than a year since she committed herself fully to the business, she says the decision has paid off. The income now covers her rent, business costs and daily expenses without depending on anyone.

“Since graduating in 2024, I have not struggled financially. I pay my house rent and business expenses, and life goes on. I cannot compare myself with a graduate who has no source of income,” she says.

Her business also gained popularity after being noticed by well-known social media personalities, which helped expand her market.

“One day Niffer (Janifer Jovin) posted what I was doing on her page, and I received many customers. That support helped me grow,” she says.

Despite her success in business, Anitha has not abandoned her professional ambitions. She still hopes to work in the social welfare field she studied, saying the skills are important for community development.

“What I studied is very important to society, and there is still a big need for professionals in this field. If I get a job, I will take it, but my business will continue because it also creates employment for others,” she says.

Her story reflects a growing trend among young graduates who are choosing self-employment instead of waiting for limited formal job opportunities.

Government data shows that the number of university graduates continues to rise every year, while available jobs remain few, forcing many young people to look for alternative ways to earn a living.

Statistics from the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) indicate that the number of graduates increased to 62,570 in 2024, up from 48,621 in 2020.

However, the 2022/2023 Employment and Earnings Survey in the formal sector shows that only 22.3 percent of university graduates secured formal employment, highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship and vocational skills.