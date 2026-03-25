AU appoints former Tanzanian President Kikwete as high representative for the horn of Africa and the Red Sea

Dar es Salaam. The African Union (AU) has appointed former President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, as High Representative for the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, as the region faces escalating diplomatic and security tensions.

In a statement issued on March 25, 2026 Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said Mr Kikwete will support continental efforts to address the region’s “complex political, peace and security dynamics”.

“In this capacity, H.E. President Kikwete will support the African Union’s efforts to address the complex political, peace and security dynamics across the region,” the AU said, adding that his mandate includes “advancing preventive diplomacy, facilitating inclusive political dialogue, promoting confidence-building among stakeholders, and strengthening regional co-operation mechanisms aimed at fostering sustainable peace and stability”.

The AU further stated that the High Representative will work closely with regional and international partners, including the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the East African Community (EAC), the League of Arab States, and the United Nations.

“This co-ordinated engagement is particularly critical given the strategic importance of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea for international trade and the broader stability of the African continent.”

Chairperson Youssouf also expressed “full confidence” in Mr Kikwete’s leadership, stating that his “experience, leadership and wisdom… will make a significant contribution to supporting countries in the region… in addressing prevailing challenges and advancing durable peace, stability and prosperity”.