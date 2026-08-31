Bold ward-level plan proposes 730,000 Tanzanian jobs

Morogoro. JunctionBillions Consultancy has submitted a proposal to CCM aiming to create 732,600 jobs across 3,960 wards in Mainland Tanzania, addressing the country’s long-standing unemployment challenge.

JunctionBillions Consultancy managing director, Mr Mubarak Ngwada, made the statement in Morogoro on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Speaking to Morogoro Press Club coordinator, Mr Thadei Hafigwa, Mr Ngwada said the strategy seeks to transform each ward into a production, trade, and services hub using local resources by connecting youth, professionals, and retirees.

“Under the plan, each ward would establish three small factories for cereals, soap, and oil manufacturing, alongside a construction firm, an accounting and tax company, a security firm, schools, a tailoring unit, a recording studio, a sports team, and a bakery,” he said.

Mr Ngwada projects that the three factories per ward could generate 237,600 positions, while security firms would offer 198,000 jobs, and sports teams 118,800.

According to him, construction companies will create 59,400 jobs, schools 43,560 teaching roles, while tailoring, studios, and bakeries would provide 47,520 combined jobs, and accounting and tax firms 27,720 roles.

The plan suggests pairing retired defence personnel with youth to run security firms, while connecting unemployed teachers and retirees for educational institutions.

Kingolwira Ward resident, Ms Scolastica Mluge, welcomed initiatives tackling graduate dependency, while local trader, Mr Tizo Bogwa, noted that more local factories would ease informal trade pressures.