Building tomorrow’s talent: Over 500 grassroots players supported through SportPesa Game Changers





Dar es Salaam. SportPesa Tanzania’s Game Changers initiative has now supported 512 young grassroots footballers across the regions of Tanga, Morogoro, Mwanza, Geita, and Singida as part of a growing effort to nurture Tanzania’s next generation of football talent.

The programme, which targets players aged 18 and above, provides training, equipment, and mentorship aimed at unlocking potential that is often overlooked due to limited resources and exposure at community level.

For David Leonard, a nineteen-year-old captain from Geita, the programme marked a turning point in his journey.

“When I wore the Game Changers jersey for the first time, I felt like a real player,” he said. “I want to train harder now and show people that Geita has great footballers.”

David’s story reflects a wider reality: many young talents travel long distances and train with minimal support. For them, Game Changers offers not only essential equipment such as jerseys, shorts, socks, drawstring bags, and water bottles—but also confidence.

Building character and ambition

SportPesa says the initiative is designed to develop more than physical skill. The programme promotes discipline, leadership, and teamwork while ensuring young people feel recognised and part of the national football ecosystem.

In Mwanza, where football passion runs deep, players turned up with intensity and enthusiasm. In Geita, sessions were quieter but highly focused. Local coaches say these opportunities are long overdue.

“We have talented youth here, but they rarely get exposure like this,” said coach Emmanuel in Geita. “SportPesa’s support gives them recognition and belief.”

Pasi kwa Pasi Hadi Ubingwa

The philosophy guiding Game Changers—Pasi kwa Pasi Hadi Ubingwa (One Pass at a Time to Glory)—underpins every activity, from training drills to the symbolic handover of equipment.

The belief is that success is built gradually and collectively—one pass closer to championship potential.

Voices of inspiration

Mashika William, an eighteen-year-old captain of Igoma FC in Mwanza, said limited resources had been a major challenge for his team.

“We used to play on a rough field full of stones, and lacked basic training tools,” he said. “Receiving this support motivates us. I want to work harder and make Mwanza proud.”

Coaches report noticeable change in attitude and commitment among players since the programme began, noting improved discipline and mutual support.

“The impact reaches beyond football; it builds character,” said one coach in Mwanza.

Creating visibility and pathways to opportunity

SportPesa Tanzania’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Tracy Humplick, said the initiative aims to ensure that young people with talent are not held back by circumstance.

“Every region we visit reinforces why Game Changers exists,” she said. “These youth carry dreams bigger than their surroundings. We want to open doors and show that talent from every corner of Tanzania deserves to grow.”

The programme also raises the profile of emerging players by sharing their stories widely through digital platforms, increasing the chances of discovery by regional scouts and competitive leagues.

Looking ahead

Having reached all targeted regions this season, SportPesa plans to expand the initiative further, strengthening its commitment to grassroots football development.

Game Changers has proven that with the right support, young athletes can transform their ambitions into real opportunity—on and off the pitch.