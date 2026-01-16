Bunju resident wins Sh50 million in Mixx Pesa ‘Magift’ campaign

Dar es Salaam.A resident of Bunju in Dar es Salaam, Mr Yusuph Constantine Muhoja, has emerged the grand winner of Sh50 million in the Mixx Pesa Year-End “Magift” Campaign, capping off a nationwide promotion that has rewarded dozens of customers across the country.

The handover ceremony, held on January 14, 2026, brought together senior leaders from Yas and Mixx, including Yas chief executive Mr Pierre Canton Bacara and Mixx chief executive Ms Angelica Pesha, alongside customers and key business stakeholders.

Speaking at the event, Ms Pesha said the campaign had gone beyond prizes to make a real difference in people’s lives.

“We have seen mothers paying school fees for their children, young people expanding their businesses and more than 40 families stepping into the new year with renewed hope. This is what it means to be a true financial partner to Tanzanians,” she said.

Through the “Magift ya Mixx Pesa” campaign, Mixx rewarded more than 44 winners—popularly known as Ma-Mixxionea—across the country. These included 37 winners of Sh1 million each, five winners of Sh5 million each, one winner of Sh10 million and the grand prize of Sh50 million won by Mr Muhoja.

Mixx Commercial Director Mr James Sumari said the campaign marked an important milestone in the company’s journey of supporting financial inclusion.

“Today marks the end of our Magift ya Mixx Pesa campaign, but not the end of Mixx’s journey. This initiative represents our commitment to being a close financial partner to every Tanzanian—through payments, loans, savings and other digital services,” he said.

“We have witnessed these rewards changing lives, and we know the money we’ve handed over will open new doors. We are proud to be part of that journey.”

For the grand prize winner, the experience was both surprising and life-changing. Mr Muhoja, who attended the ceremony with his wife, said the win had transformed his view of promotional campaigns.

“Honestly, I never believed in lotteries or promotions like these. When I received the call informing me that I had won, I was shocked and completely speechless,” he said.

“But after everything was verified, I realised the competition was real and transparent. I truly thank Mixx for making me believe that luck can find anyone, even when you least expect it.”