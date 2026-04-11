Bus operators suspend countrywide strike

Dar es Salaam. Commuters and travellers across the country can breathe a sigh of relief after the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa) confirmed that transport services will continue as normal following talks with the government.

Taboa Secretary-General Priscus John said in a statement issued on Saturday, April 11, 2026, that the decision follows constructive discussions with government officials, easing earlier concerns that services could be suspended from on Sunday, April 12, 2026, over fare-related challenges.

The challenges facing bus operators stem from rising fuel prices, which have sharply increased operating costs.

The increase has been triggered by disruptions linked to the ongoing suspension of hostilities in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which has affected global supply chains and pushed up fuel prices worldwide, creating uncertainty in the global economy.

The situation has placed transport operators under pressure as fuel remains the single largest cost driver in the sector, with operators warning that sustained high prices could affect service delivery and profitability if the trend continues.

“We had raised serious concerns affecting our operations, but the government has listened to us. We extend our appreciation for the swift intervention,” said Taboa Secretary General, Mr John.

He commended the government for acting promptly by sending the Minister for Transport, Prof Makame Mbarawa Mnyaa, to meet bus operators and hear their concerns first-hand.

Following the meeting, Taboa directed all bus operators nationwide to continue offering services as the government works on addressing the issues raised.

Passengers who had been worried about possible travel disruptions have been reassured that services will run as usual.

However, travellers are still encouraged to plan their journeys early and purchase tickets in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.