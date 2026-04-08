Dar, Mwanza bus operators seek service suspension amid fuel price surge

Dar es Salaam. Just hours after the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) announced a two-week extension for stakeholders to submit views on fare reviews, the Dar es Salaam and Mwanza Passenger Transporters Association has requested a temporary suspension of services.

According to the transporters, the move to halt operations in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza comes amid mounting losses following the fuel price increase that took effect on April 1, 2026, as announced by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura).

The statement was issued on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, by association leaders in Dar es Salaam during a Latra stakeholders’ meeting, where they presented their views on the sector’s performance since the fuel price increase.

Chairperson of the Dar es Salaam regional transporters’ body (Uwadar), Mr Jafar Kismat, said that in regions such as Mbeya, Arusha, and Kilimanjaro, commuter buses, commonly known as daladala, had at times halted services or quietly raised fares without consequences.

However, he stressed that Uwadar does not wish to reach that point and urged Latra to intervene.

“Our intention is not to strike, because that is not acceptable. If we strike, who are we striking against? But, Director, at this point, we expected you to make a decision today… instead, you are asking for another 14 days, even though the law requires it. Meanwhile, operators are failing to provide services,” said Mr Kismat.

“This week, during which you still see daladala operating, is only because of the holiday period. My colleagues have told me that if this arrangement continues without any fare increase, we will not strike, but we will request a temporary suspension of services until adjustments are made,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Mwanza Passenger Transporters Association, Mr Yusuph Lupilia, raised concerns over three-wheelers (bajaj) operating like commuter buses at all stops in the city.

Mr Lupilia called on Latra to increase fares to keep daladala operators viable, proposing that fares rise from Sh600 to Sh800 for journeys covering zero to 10 kilometres.

“Transporters across the country are depending on you, Latra Director. I have no hidden agenda. If fares are not increased, vehicles in Mwanza will not operate tomorrow. Let us now see the strength of the government and the vehicle owners,” he said.

Earlier this morning, Latra Director General, Habibu Suluo, announced a two-week extension to allow stakeholders more time to submit views on fare adjustments following the April 1, 2026, fuel price increase.

In his contribution, Mr Kismat argued that it is unsustainable for a daladala to refuel at Sh4,000 per litre, while charging passengers the same fare, describing the situation as a loss-making venture.

“We expected that, given the situation, the Director would at least grant a slight increase while other procedures continue. But if fuel remains around Sh3,800, Director, forgive me, tomorrow you may not see daladala on the roads, and it will not be my doing,” he said.

Mr Kismat reiterated their request for a temporary suspension of services until Latra conducts a thorough review.