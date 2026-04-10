Tanzania unlocks Sh600 million boost for digital creators

Arusha. The government has disbursed more than Sh600 million to content creators under a special digital empowerment programme aimed at strengthening Tanzania’s creative and online economy through a revolving fund supporting youth innovation and entrepreneurship.

The funds form part of a wider Sh2 billion government initiative designed to improve the quality of digital content production while empowering creators in sectors such as tourism, sports, media, music, film and community development to build sustainable income-generating ventures.

The first application window for the programme was opened between January 30 and February 15, 2026.

Speaking during a digital content creators’ training session in Arusha, the Fund Director, Nyakaho Mahemba, said the initial phase attracted loan applications worth more than Sh4 billion, with over Sh600 million already disbursed to successful applicants.

She noted that the vetting process is still ongoing, guided by eligibility criteria and business viability assessments, as authorities work to conclude the first phase before opening the second application window.

“The Culture and Arts Fund provides loans without bias, with the aim of empowering creatives. Therefore, for sustainability and accountability, beneficiaries are urged to use the funds for their intended purposes and ensure timely repayment so that others may also benefit,” she said.

Ms Mahemba further clarified that the fund is not a grant, but a revolving loan scheme intended to promote discipline, accountability and reinvestment within the creative industry.

Assistant Director for Artists’ Rights, Dr Asha Mshana, urged content creators to use the opportunity to improve the quality of their online content while promoting Tanzanian culture, traditions and values.

“Now is the time for patriotism. Let us showcase the beauty of our country through our content while also focusing on maximizing economic benefits,” she said.

The training session, which brought together more than 400 content creators from northern Tanzania, was organised by the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports in collaboration with the Culture and Arts Fund.

The programme aimed to strengthen creators’ capacity to produce economically viable content, understand available opportunities, and access government financing schemes.

Acting Director of Information Services, Kelvin Kanje, who closed the training, urged participants to apply the skills acquired to improve the quality of their work in order to meet requirements for monetising content on digital platforms.

He said digital creativity must go beyond entertainment and information, and instead become a reliable source of income.

“With this support, you should begin to view content creation as a formal business with clear production plans, budgets and repayment strategies, as well as consider formal registration of creative enterprises to increase access to loans and ensure long-term sustainability,” he said.

Mr Kanje said that the initiative is expected to significantly strengthen Tanzania’s digital economy by nurturing a new generation of professional content creators capable of competing in regional and international markets.

One of the participants, content creator Samson Kinje, popularly known as “Kinje Boy,” welcomed the initiative but noted that grassroots creators still face challenges, particularly formal registration requirements and office address conditions, which he said may limit access to the loans.