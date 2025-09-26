Call for reinvention of media as revenue, relevance crisis bites

Dar es Salaam. The state of the media in Tanzania took centre stage yesterday during the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT), as media experts debated the future of the industry and what must be done to restore its dignity.

At a time when many newsrooms are struggling with shrinking revenues and an uncertain business environment, the message was clear – the media must wake up to its potential, reinvent itself and reclaim its role as a true pillar of democracy.

Opening the meeting, retired judge Thomas Mihayo reminded the media of its historic responsibility.

“Free media educates, exposes ills and pushes those in authority to act. Without strong media, there can be no accountability. We cannot achieve the National Vision 2050 without you,” he said.

Judge Mihayo, who served as MCT president MCT for 12 years, stressed that journalists must be at the forefront of monitoring development projects and ensuring public officials are held accountable.

The discussion that followed revealed deep frustrations about the current state of affairs.

Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) chairman Daudetus Balile said the survival of media houses cannot depend on government goodwill or advertising revenue alone.

“As media, we need to come up with alternative sources of revenue. Governments today do not kill journalism, they kill the media as a whole,” he noted.

Mr Balile warned that during the election period, media outlets should not complain about lack of resources while waiting for political candidates to fund coverage.

“If we cannot afford to send our own reporters to cover campaigns, then we have a bigger problem. We must think of sustainability beyond handouts.”

Veteran journalist Pili Mtambalike raised concern about media ethics during elections. She said training on how to cover electoral processes remains key to building trust.

“We must ensure equal coverage and stop depending on candidates for facilitation. Otherwise, fairness disappears,” she said.

She supported the establishment of the Journalists Accreditation Board (JAB) but warned against its potential misuse.

“The board should not become a tool for authorities to silence the media. Instead, let it be a gatekeeper of professionalism,” she said.

Her call was echoed by Mr Balile, who argued that journalism should be treated with respect.

“We must guard this profession jealously. Proper training and accreditation are the only way to ensure quality journalism,” he said.

Media–government relations

Former State House communications director Salvatory Rweyemamu argued that media survival in Tanzania has always depended on the political climate.

“The relationship between media and government has not changed since 1961. Media survives when the political situation is favourable,” he said and challenged media players to push for legal reforms that support press freedom.

“No government will hand you what you want on a silver platter. You must keep pushing for a favourable environment.”

Veteran journalist Lawrence Kilimwiko expressed disappointment at how far the industry had drifted from its watchdog role.

“Media has failed in investigative reporting, which is the foundation of change. Today, corruption in politics is visible, yet the media is silent,” he said.

Mr Kilimwiko insisted that the media’s first loyalty must be to the people, not to those in power.

“Historically, we have focused too much on reporting what leaders say and forgotten our duty to society. We must return to basics—research, investigation and political education.”

MCT executive secretary Ernest Sungura reminded members that the meeting was also a celebration of the council’s 30 years of existence.

“This is the moment to reflect on how well we have protected journalists. It is the only chance we have to discuss the future of this profession and its role in achieving the national vision,” he said.

The AGM, themed: 'The vitality of members is the strength and safety of the journalism profession', sought to unite members around one goal—strengthening journalism as a profession and as a business.

The consensus among panelists was that the Tanzanian media must reinvent itself, focusing on sustainability, professionalism and public service.

As Judge Mihayo put it: “The media should never forget its duty. Without it, society loses one of its strongest pillars.”

For Balile: “We must guard this profession as our own heritage. The only way to survive is to think differently, work professionally and stop waiting for rescue from outside.”