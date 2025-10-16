Tanzania joins Kenya, Africa in mourning Raila Odinga

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has joined the rest of Africa and the world in mourning the death of Kenyan political icon Raila Amolo Odinga, who passed away at the age of 80 in the southern Indian city of Kochi yesterday morning.

According to reports from Indian media, Odinga suffered a cardiac arrest during a morning walk. His death marks the end of a political era for Kenya and East Africa, where he was widely regarded as one of the region’s most influential leaders.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan expressed her deep sorrow on Instagram, describing the late Odinga as “a distinguished leader, a Pan-Africanist, a peace lover and a seeker of reconciliation whose influence extended not only within Kenya but across East Africa and the entire African continent”.

Related Africa Raila Odinga dies at age 80 in India

“This is not only Kenya’s loss but a loss for all of us. On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I send my heartfelt condolences to the President of the Republic of Kenya, Hon Dr William Samoei Ruto, Mama Ida Odinga, the children, family, relatives, friends and all the people of Kenya for this great loss,” she said.

President Hassan added that Tanzania stands in solidarity with Kenya, praying that Almighty God grants the family comfort and strength during this difficult time. “May He rest the soul of our beloved Hon Raila Amolo Odinga in eternal peace,” she wrote.

Regional and local tributes

On his X page, Tanzanian politician Godbless Lema expressed deep condolences to the Odinga family and the people of Kenya, describing the late statesman as “a leader of the people, a man of courage and patriotism who dedicated himself wholeheartedly to justice and the well-being of Kenyans.”

Reflecting on life’s fragility, Mr Lema wrote: “Many may ask, ‘Did Raila lack medical care from Nairobi all the way to India?’ The answer is no. This is not about medicine but a reminder of the truth about life.

As King Solomon once said, ‘Everything is vanity, like chasing the wind.’ Human life, regardless of fame or power, ultimately rests in the hands of the Creator.”

He added that Mr Odinga’s perseverance and resilience through imprisonment, persecution and political hardship symbolised his commitment to democracy and justice.

Former ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe also paid tribute, sending condolences to the “greater Jaramogi Odinga Odinga family, the ODM party and all Kenyans.”

He described Mr Odinga’s legacy as one of courage, foresight and unwavering dedication to democracy, saying: “He was willing to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions within his community, guided by conviction rather than convenience.”

Mr Kabwe likened Mr Odinga’s principled politics to that of the late Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad, noting that both men stood out for their integrity and consistency. “He was a true Pan-Africanist, deeply engaged in political affairs both within and beyond East Africa,” he said.

He added that he had the privilege of meeting Mr Odinga several times and was always struck by his vast knowledge of East African politics and his open-door leadership style.

“He leaves behind a profound legacy of endurance and consistency in the causes he championed. This is indeed a sad day for all East Africans,” he said.

Tributes from across the region

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua described Mr Odinga as “the father of our democracy and a formidable hero of Kenya’s second liberation.”

“You faced brutal regimes, were tortured, jailed, abducted and detained several times for Kenya. When the history of Africa’s Pan-Africanism is written, your chapter as the indefatigable lion of Africa will attract many readers,” he wrote.

He added that Mr Odinga dedicated his life to public service, as a political activist, civil servant, university lecturer, MP, party leader, cabinet minister and prime minister. “In all these, your trail of success and impact remains indelible,” said Mr Gachagua.

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine also mourned the veteran politician, describing him as “a great statesman who stood tall for freedom, liberty and dignity.”

“In him, we have lost an African giant who did his best for humanity amidst great adversity. Deepest condolences to the great people of Kenya and all pro-democracy forces around the world. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, writing on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, said he was saddened by Mr Odinga’s passing and extended his condolences to “the people of Kenya, the Odinga family and President William Ruto.”