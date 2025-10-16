Mwinyi vows tough laws against child-abandoning fathers

Unguja. Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Zanzibar presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has pledged to introduce stringent legislation targeting men who abandon their parental responsibilities, particularly those who neglect their children without offering support or care.

Speaking during a meeting with widows, members of the Rastafarian community, and representatives from the Ismaili and Hindu communities at the Idrissa Abdul Wakil Hall in the Urban West Region, Dr Mwinyi emphasised that both parents must share the responsibility of raising children.

“We will introduce strict laws to ensure that men who abandon their children are held accountable. Parenting is a joint responsibility, and those who walk away from it must be compelled by law to fulfil their obligations,” Dr Mwinyi said.

Addressing discrimination

Dr Mwinyi also raised concerns about the growing rhetoric of discrimination among some senior political figures, expressing dismay at what he termed divisive narratives.

“It is disappointing to hear senior leaders preach discrimination. Zanzibar is a melting pot — we have people of mainland Tanzanian origin, Kenyans, Comorians, Arabs, Indians — yet all of them are Zanzibaris. They deserve equal recognition and respect,” he noted.

He underscored that CCM remains the only political party committed to fostering unity and social cohesion in the Isles, saying:

“If we are serious about peace and development, then CCM is the only viable choice. It is the party that has demonstrated through action its commitment to unity and progress.”

Empowering entrepreneurs

Turning to economic empowerment, Dr Mwinyi reaffirmed CCM’s commitment to supporting small-scale entrepreneurs, promising improved access to loans and a more conducive business environment to help them thrive.

Rising concern over child neglect in Pemba

Earlier in the event, Tabia Makame, Director of the Widows Association, raised alarm over increasing cases of child abandonment, particularly on Pemba Island. She noted that the burden of childcare is falling disproportionately on young women.

“Many of these women are quite young — starting from just 18 years old. The crisis is compounded by the practice of marrying off girls at a young age, which often leads to early abandonment by fathers,” she said.