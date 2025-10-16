Musoma Airport construction gains pace as residents receive billions of shillings in compensation

Musoma. The government has disbursed over Sh5.2 billion to compensate 58 residents of Bondeni Street in Kamunyonge Ward, Musoma Municipality, Mara Region, to pave the way for the expansion and construction of Musoma Airport.

This is the third phase of the government’s compensation payments to residents around the airport, which is being implemented at a cost exceeding Sh35 billion.

Upon completion of this phase, a total of Sh13.2 billion will have been paid to 194 residents from Nyasho and Kamunyonge wards who lived near the airport.

Speaking during the launch of the payments in Musoma on Thursday, the Lake Zone Manager for the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA), Ms Rose Comino, said the payments are expected to be completed within five days to allow residents enough time to prepare for relocation.

She said the payments form part of preparations for the airport’s operation phase, with construction and expansion works having reached over 65 percent of completion.

“We are compensating these people after acquiring their land, mainly for the overall safety of airport operations, as their continued presence in those areas poses risks to the airport’s activities,” Ms Comino said.

She said that once payments are completed, the affected residents will be required to vacate the area within 45 days to allow for continued implementation of the project.

Launching the payments, Musoma District Commissioner Mr Juma Chikoka said the exercise fulfils the government’s promise to land and property owners in the affected areas following valuation exercises.

Mr Chikoka said the compensation process is part of efforts to address long-standing concerns among residents, noting that delays in payments had led some to fear they would not be compensated.

“I believe that after these payments, we will all see the benefits of this initiative, as the outcomes will soon be evident. The project is progressing at a remarkable pace,” he said.

He said that completion of the Musoma Airport will have significant social and economic impacts on Musoma and the entire Mara Region. Among the benefits, he said, will be the stimulation of local business activities and increased cash flow within the town.

“Tourists and business people will be able to start their activities right here in Musoma once they arrive at the airport. This means their financial transactions will begin here—and that’s the kind of progressive Musoma we want,” he said.

Some beneficiaries of the compensation, while expressing gratitude to the government, appealed for an extension of the relocation deadline, saying the 45-day period was too short.

“We are asking for at least three months to prepare for relocation, because 45 days is not enough. We need adequate time to find plots and build or buy suitable houses within our budgets,” said Mr Laban Ching’oro.

However, Mr Chikoka promised to look into the request while urging the residents to continue with the relocation process as discussions continue.

Bondeni Street Chairperson Mr Emmanuel Baptista said the issue of compensation had been a long-standing grievance for residents, and the payments now offer a lasting solution.