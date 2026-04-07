CCM urges government to introduce fuel subsidy amid rising global prices

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The ruling CCM has called on the government to introduce a fuel subsidy plan aimed at cushioning citizens from rising fuel costs driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Addressing journalists in Dodoma on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, CCM’s Ideology, Publicity and Training Secretary, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, reaffirmed the party’s commitment to ensuring a stable and affordable fuel supply across the country.

Mr Kihongosi emphasised that the party is closely monitoring global developments affecting fuel prices and is determined to see swift measures implemented to protect consumers from further economic strain.

“We are committed to ensuring that fuel remains available at all times, and that immediate steps are taken to keep pump prices within a reasonable range,” he said.

As part of its recommendations, CCM proposed the establishment of a special fuel subsidy fund, similar to the one introduced in 2022 during the Russia-Ukraine war.

At that time, the government allocated more than Sh100 billion to the Ministry of Energy to stabilise fuel prices, which had surged sharply due to global market disruptions.

Mr Kihongosi noted that reviving such a mechanism would play a critical role in mitigating current price pressures.

“If the subsidy fund is put in place, it will significantly influence fuel prices and bring relief to wananchi,” he added.