Chadema at the centre of debate over direction of opposition

Dar es Salaam. In recent months, a debate has gained momentum among democracy stakeholders over the conduct of opposition parties in the country and the direction of their efforts to strengthen themselves politically.

Instead of focusing their efforts on the ruling party to ensure citizens achieve better living standards, some stakeholders see those parties appearing to concentrate more on confronting another opposition party, Chadema, a situation that raises questions about the direction and unity of the opposition in the country.

Historically, opposition parties distinguish themselves by presenting arguments and alternative policies against the party in power.

However, in the current environment, reality shows the presence of internal conflicts among those parties, driven by ideological differences, political competition, and the pursuit of popularity.

Democracy stakeholders say Chadema, as the largest opposition party with significant influence, has become the primary target because of that position.

Other parties may find it easier to build themselves politically by criticising Chadema instead of confronting the ruling party with its resources and broad political network, which is responsible for improving citizens’ livelihoods.

Some believe such division could weaken opposition efforts, since the absence of a united voice reduces the strength of arguments against government policies, thereby creating room for the ruling party to continue governing without sufficiently cohesive opposition.

For voters, that situation may create confusion and even reduce trust in opposition parties, although others view it as part of democratic growth where parties are allowed to criticise one another and test their strength.

The foundation of that debate stems from a message posted on social media by the NCCR-Mageuzi Vice Chairperson for Mainland Tanzania, Mr Joseph Selasini, who urged citizens to contribute to Chadema for what he claimed was its genuine commitment to fighting for Tanzanians.

When The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, sought clarification from Mr Selasini, he said the basis of that argument originates from the outcome of what occurred at a meeting of the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD).

He said during the meeting, which took place recently, he presented a personal proposal seeking rule changes to include Chadema.

He said the institution comprises parties with representation in decision-making bodies, but he wanted Chadema to be included because it has a strong influence in shaping laws, just as those rules were once amended to include NCCR-Mageuzi when it had councillors only.

“After presenting that proposal, the response of my fellow stakeholders in that meeting was opposition, insisting Chadema should remain outside. That was the basis for writing that message on social media,” he said.

He said many opposition parties dislike Chadema out of unfounded jealousy, explaining that his objective in that meeting was to include that party to build one opposition voice, but his colleagues opposed him.

“It is an undeniable truth that Chadema has become the voice of citizens today. Even when discussing reconciliation, you cannot avoid Chadema. It is facing many challenges; its leaders have been arrested, but there is no way to ignore it,” he said.

He said what he is saying is the truth, and despite being an NCCR-Mageuzi leader, he does not care how he will be perceived.

He added that Chadema is more disliked because it has a wider network than other parties.

“Their size comes from addressing the citizens’ agenda. For example, during the period when they were banned, no opposition party emerged to speak about citizens’ problems more than Chadema, which, even while underground, continued speaking,” he said.

In building his argument, Mr Selasini said even the CCM presidential candidate, after winning overwhelmingly, stated that one reason for that victory was that voters from the major party expected to provide competition voted for him.

“If CCM themselves admit that, how can we as opposition parties divide and isolate Chadema, while Tanzanians themselves support it and it holds rallies nationwide?” he questioned.

However, Selasini’s argument was challenged by the Chaumma Deputy Secretary-General for Mainland, Mr Benson Kigaila, who claimed that they were opposing what he described as a weak proposal, not Chadema.

“Fourteen parties are not present; you want an amendment of rules to include Chadema, then where will you take the remaining parties? It is unacceptable to make laws because of one party; that is not democracy,” he said.

Mr Kigaila said presenting the proposal doesn’t qualify Mr Selasini as a party leader, because it is impossible to create laws or rules to enable a specific party to enter TCD; noting that the entry depends on qualifications.

“You enter TCD through qualifications and merit; the issue of Chadema entering TCD is impossible because it does not qualify. Instead, it can join other platforms such as the Council of Political Parties, where every party has the right to join,” he said.

Regarding changing rules to include NCCR-Mageuzi, Mr Kigaila said previously TCD involved parties with representatives in Parliament.

However, he said when the number of parties with MPs declined, they agreed to revise rules to include parties with at least three councillors.

“After those changes, NCCR-Mageuzi qualified, but the objective was not to change rules for one party. It would be unwise to make laws so that one party can benefit,” he said.

He said that is why, after Mr Selasini presented the proposal, they rejected it outright because Chadema does not meet the qualifications to enter.

Regarding claims that parties are not uniting, Mr Kigaila said that is impossible because each party is registered independently.

He added that if NCCR-Mageuzi lacks alternative policies to confront CCM, then it should not compare itself with other opposition parties.

“I am surprised when he says Chadema is a big party. How is that size measured? The size of a party is measured by representation in decision-making bodies. In previous years, it was a big party because it had MPs and councillors,” he said.

He said Chaumma has never opposed Chadema, since they already concluded that debate.

He explained that it is Chadema that continues discussing Chaumma without valid reasons, while they focus on building their own party.

The leader of ACT-Wazalendo and TCD Chairperson, Ms Dorothy Semu, said she cannot respond to Mr Selasini because the argument he presented concerns internal matters of the meeting.

“ACT-Wazalendo has been at the forefront of seeking a coalition with other opposition parties to have one voice, and we have been knocking on doors, but they are not opening,” she said.

She said they continue to learn from various countries, including Kenya, and believe they will succeed in completing that plan in the future, although for now they face challenges.

The coalition of 13 opposition parties’ secretary, Mr Doyo Hassan Doyo, said Tanzania is a democratic country, expressing views publicly does not mean they are targeting Chadema.

“That is his opinion, but you cannot agree with everything like a goat. We are human beings; we can think. If he chooses to defend Chadema, that is his freedom of thought,” he said.

He added that it is not true that opposition parties are attacking Chadema, but rather they oppose it because of its positions, including the one about “raising tension”.

“We are not attacking Chadema; our position is clear. Sometimes we disagree with their agenda and their statements that they want to take power by raising tension,” he said.

Political analyst Lugete Mussa said the matter is a broad debate stemming from historical factors and political competition, noting that Chadema began gaining strength in 2010 after adopting the anti-corruption agenda.

He said parties without parliamentary representation often form their own alliances, which sometimes lean towards the state.

“Big parties like Chadema often do not like hearing leaders of small parties speaking. That is their psychology of victory. Other parties know Chadema looks down on them, which is why they cannot agree to become one entity. What is happening is strategic competition,” he said.

“Chadema has built a psychology of victory that any good initiative must come from them. It is not that Chadema is hated, but rather Chadema has become a source of resentment for others,” he added.

He said Chadema accuses other parties before the public of being traitors, a situation that leads to their failure to cooperate effectively against CCM.

Responding to some of those arguments, Chadema Deputy Secretary-General (Mainland), Mr Aman Golugwa, said the party believes in cooperation with other parties.

“We are ready to cooperate with any party that, before Tanzanians appear, will defend citizens’ interests. We have experience with parties that have been carried by the state,” he said.

He said some of those parties have been used to legitimise government actions, and even last year, when they participated in discussions on electoral system reforms, they appeared to support the ruling party’s agenda.