Kenya’s infrastructure fund signals Africa’s shift from potential to prosperity

Africa has decided to build its future now, not later—moving from potential to prosperity.

Across the continent, governments are acting with greater clarity and intent to develop the infrastructure systems that will underpin industrialisation, trade, and long-term resilience. What is unfolding is not isolated progress. It is a continental shift in mindset.

Africa is no longer waiting to be developed; it is building the infrastructure that will enable its industrialisation.

For too long, Africa’s development has been framed as something that will happen when conditions improve—when foreign investment returns, when global markets stabilise, or when external partners step forward at scale.

But history tells us something different.

Nations do not transform because conditions are perfect. They transform because they make deliberate choices to build.

The future will not be shaped by what we plan, but by what we build.

That is what makes this moment significant.

The global development landscape is changing. Traditional aid and official development assistance flows are under pressure, constrained by fiscal realities and shifting political priorities in advanced economies. At the same time, global capital is becoming more selective, favouring scale, certainty, and returns. Disruptions to global supplies of food, fertiliser, and energy, alongside rising geopolitical tensions, have introduced a new level of urgency and volatility.

For Africa, this is not simply a challenge. It is a test of agency.

If we do not organise our own capital to finance our future, we risk being left behind. But if we act decisively at this moment, the opportunity is transformative.

Africa is not capital-poor; it is capital-trapped.

Across the continent, domestic capital pools—pension funds, insurance assets, sovereign wealth funds, and central bank reserves—hold significant resources, estimated at over $4 trillion. In Kenya alone, pension assets now exceed KSh 2.8 trillion (over US$20 billion), reflecting sustained growth and the deepening of domestic capital pools.

Yet much of this capital remains invested in low-yield or short-term instruments—often outside the continent—even as African countries continue to borrow externally at high cost to finance infrastructure.

This is not a scarcity problem. It is an allocation problem.

The opportunity before us is to build the mechanisms that connect long-term domestic savings to long-term national development. That means strengthening capital markets, improving project preparation, and creating investment vehicles that meet the risk-return expectations of institutional investors.

It also requires reframing how we think about infrastructure.

Too often, infrastructure is treated as a fiscal burden—something to be deferred when budgets are tight. In reality, it is the foundation of economic transformation.

Infrastructure is not a cost; it is the engine of growth.

No country has industrialised without first investing in power, transport, and logistics. Infrastructure determines whether businesses can produce competitively, whether goods can move efficiently, and whether economies can scale.

Across Africa, the consequences of underinvestment are visible. Unreliable electricity constrains manufacturing. Inefficient transport networks raise the cost of trade. Limited connectivity restricts participation in the digital economy.

But infrastructure is not just about addressing deficits. It is about creating demand.

Large-scale infrastructure investment drives consumption of steel, cement, energy, engineering services, and logistics. It creates jobs, both directly and indirectly. And when aligned with industrial policy, it enables countries to move up the value chain—shifting from exporting raw materials to producing and exporting finished goods.

We cannot continue to export jobs and import inflation.

This is where Kenya’s approach becomes particularly important.

By establishing a National Infrastructure Fund, Kenya is taking a decisive step towards linking domestic capital to domestic priorities, creating a platform that can originate, structure, and finance projects at scale.

The implications go well beyond Kenya.

For East Africa, integrated infrastructure systems—linking ports, rail, energy, and industrial zones—have the potential to transform regional trade and competitiveness. Corridors such as the Northern Corridor are not just transport routes; they are economic arteries connecting markets, resources, and industries across borders.

At a continental level, this aligns with the ambitions of the African Continental Free Trade Area. As markets integrate, the case for large-scale, cross-border infrastructure becomes stronger and more urgent.

But this transformation will not happen automatically.

It requires deliberate coordination between governments, investors, and institutions. It requires standardisation in project development, risk allocation, and governance. And it requires institutions capable of bridging the gap between public ambition and private capital.

Africa’s multilateral financial institutions have a central role to play. Their mandate is not only to finance projects, but to originate them, structure them, and de-risk them—creating the conditions under which capital can flow at scale.

Partnerships remain essential. International investors, development partners, and sovereign capital all have a role to contribute. But the terms of engagement must evolve.

Africa must move from being a recipient of capital to a co-creator of value.

This is the context in which the upcoming Africa We Build Summit in Nairobi takes on unique importance.

It is not intended as another forum for declarations. Its purpose is practical: to bring together decision-makers—heads of government, institutional investors, development finance institutions, and private sector leaders—to advance bankable projects and mobilise capital towards them.

At its core is a simple recognition: Africa does not lack plans. It lacks a sufficient pipeline of projects that can absorb capital at scale.

The State of Africa’s Infrastructure Report 2026, to be launched at the Summit, provides a clear evidence base for addressing this gap, identifying real investment opportunities, real capital pools, and real constraints.

Its findings are clear.

Demand is rising rapidly, driven by population growth, urbanisation, and industrial expansion. Capital exists—both within Africa and globally—seeking long-term investment opportunities. But the pipeline of bankable projects remains insufficient.

Closing that gap is the task ahead.

The question before Africa is not whether we have the resources, nor whether we have the capital.

We have both.

The real question is whether we have the conviction to organise them effectively—to connect capital to projects, projects to markets, and infrastructure to industry.

Kenya’s decision offers a compelling answer.

It demonstrates what is possible when leadership chooses to act—moving from aspiration to execution, and from policy to delivery.

If that approach is replicated across the continent, Africa’s development trajectory can change within a generation.

Because ultimately, the future will not be shaped by what we say.

It will be shaped by what we build.