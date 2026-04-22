Jubilee Insurance boosts environmental efforts in schools

Dar es Salaam. Jubilee Life Insurance and Jubilee Health Insurance have expanded their environmental conservation drive in schools, reinforcing their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The programme, which focuses on tree planting and environmental awareness, has already seen hundreds of seedlings planted in selected schools.

It aims to improve school environments while instilling a sense of environmental responsibility among pupils.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam recently during the handover of cleaning equipment to Mzimuni and Madenge Primary Schools, Jubilee Life Insurance Chief Financial Officer, Mr Hillary Godson, said the initiative is part of a broader and ongoing strategy targeting education and environmental protection.

“This is not a one-off activity. We began similar efforts two years ago at Mzimuni Primary School. Our objective is to give back to communities while supporting sustainable development, where environmental protection remains a key component,” he said.

He noted that the programme is designed to combine learning with practical experience.

“Students benefit more when they are directly involved. As they learn about environmental conservation, they also participate in activities such as tree planting and maintenance,” he added.

Mr Godson said the initiative has been implemented in several schools, including Mzimuni and Mikumi in Kinondoni District, Madenge in Temeke, as well as in Manyara Region and Zanzibar.

Jubilee Health Insurance Chief Financial Officer, Mr Nickson Motta urged more organisations to participate in environmental conservation efforts, particularly in schools and health facilities.

“Protecting the environment is a shared responsibility. Institutions should work together to support conservation efforts, especially in areas that directly impact health such as schools and hospitals,” he said.

Jubilee Insurance Human Resources Manager, Mr Bryan Russell said the company’s staff have been actively involved in the programme, supported by a dedicated annual CSR budget.

“Our employees willingly take part in these activities, and we allocate funds each year to sustain them. I also encourage workers, especially during May Day celebrations, to take environmental conservation seriously,” he said.

At Mzimuni Primary School, Head Teacher, Ms Eligiva Kimaro praised the company’s contribution, saying it has improved the learning environment.

“We appreciate their support, which has helped create a better learning atmosphere. They have provided shade and fruit tree seedlings, along with tools such as slashers, hoes, and rakes,” she said.

She added that the school is developing a small forest area to provide shade and promote environmental awareness among pupils.

“The programme has inspired students to take ownership of environmental care. Each pupil is responsible for nurturing at least one tree,” she said.

At Madenge Primary School, Head Teacher, Ms Hadija Hussein said the initiative has enhanced both the environment and the learning experience.

“We have established an environmental club that educates pupils on conservation and tree planting. These efforts are beneficial not only now but also for future generations,” she said.