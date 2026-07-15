Chadema gives Selasini 14 days to explain alleged misconduct

Rombo. Chadema has given former Rombo MP Joseph Selasini 14 days to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him over alleged misconduct.

In a letter dated July 15, 2026, issued by the party's Maharo branch in Makiidi Ward, Rombo District, the opposition party accused Selasini of making public statements criticising Chadema's Vice Chairman (Mainland) without following the party's internal procedures for lodging complaints or raising concerns through organs recognised by its constitution and regulations.

The letter, referenced CDM/M/RO/03/2026, cites Article 6.3.6(c) of the 2019 Chadema Constitution, requiring Selasini to submit a written response within 14 days of receiving the notice.

"You are required to submit a written explanation within 14 days of receiving this letter, stating why disciplinary action should not be taken against you over the allegations," the letter states.

Pending the determination of the matter, the party directed Selasini not to participate in or engage in any Chadema activities until the disciplinary process is concluded.

The letter says the notice is intended to give Selasini an opportunity to respond before any disciplinary action is taken, in line with the principles of natural justice and the party's constitution and regulations.

Speaking to The Citizen, Selasini said he had not received the letter by the evening of July 15.

"I have not received the letter yet. I am surprised because Maharo is right here where I am," he said.

Chadema Rombo District Secretary Emanuel Tarimo confirmed the authenticity of the letter, saying the district leadership had received a copy.