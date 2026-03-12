Chemist lab body creates over 146,000 jobs as chemical sector expands

By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma. The Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) has facilitated the creation of more than 146,567 jobs between January 2025 and February 2026, with most positions taken by young people, following the registration of chemical sector stakeholders and the issuance of import and transport permits.

Chief Government Chemist Dr Fedelice Mafumiko said the jobs were generated through the Customer Chemicals Management Portal (CCMP) and increased demand for services related to chemical imports, clearance and transport.

Dr Mafumiko said the Authority registered 4,406 stakeholders in the chemical sector through the portal, as required under the Chemicals Management law. Each registered stakeholder must employ at least five permanent workers and five casual labourers.

“Every registered stakeholder must have at least five permanent employees and not less than five casual workers responsible for handling and loading activities. This means each registered stakeholder employs an average of at least 10 workers,” he told journalists.

He said most of the work in the sector involves loading, handling and transport, which are mainly done by young people.

The Authority also issued 29,314 permits for the importation of chemical consignments during the period under review. Each consignment requires customs clearance procedures at ports and border posts.

“Since each consignment must be cleared following customs procedures, the Authority facilitated employment opportunities for 29,314 citizens and stakeholders through the clearance of chemical consignments,” he said.

Transport of chemicals also increased employment. GCLA issued permits for the movement of about 1,829,825 tonnes of chemical consignments within and outside Tanzania.

Dr Mafumiko said with one truck carrying about 30 tonnes, the consignments required thousands of drivers and logistics workers.

“As much of the truck-driving work is undertaken by young people, the Authority facilitated employment opportunities for more than 73,193 citizens and stakeholders through transportation of chemical consignments,” he said.

He said implementation of the Chemicals Management and Control Act has increased employment in import clearance, handling, logistics and distribution.

GCLA is also constructing an office and laboratory for the Eastern Zone in Dar es Salaam at a cost of Sh16.74 billion. The facility will serve Dar es Salaam, Coast Region and nearby areas.

The Authority has also built staff rest houses at Rusumo, Kabanga, Mutukula, Holili and Namanga border posts at a cost of Sh1.13 billion.