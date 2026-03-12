Kilimanjaro launches new volleyball league with 19 teams

Dar es Salaam. Nineteen teams will compete in the inaugural Kilimanjaro Volleyball League 2026 (KVL26), which is scheduled to kick off this Saturday in Moshi.

The competition has been organised by the Volleyball Association of Kilimanjaro (VAKI) and will feature 11 men’s teams and eight women’s teams, marking a significant milestone in efforts to strengthen volleyball development in the region.

VAKI chairman Alfred Selengia said the number of teams registered for the debut season reflects strong interest in the sport, particularly among women’s teams. “This is a big achievement for us, especially seeing many women’s teams joining the competition in its first season,” said Selengia.

The league will be officially launched on Saturday, June 14, by the Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) in Moshi.

Selengia explained that the competition will follow a home-and-away format, although all matches will be played at a central venue—Ushirika Stadium in Moshi Municipality. Teams will gather at the venue on weekends to play their fixtures from morning until evening.

The men’s teams confirmed for the league include MOCU, Genesis, UWC EA, KCMC, KRS, Kilisummit, KTA, Mwanga VC, Same, Mount Spikers and Hai Spikers. In the women’s category, the participating teams are MOCU, Genesis, UWC EA, KCMC, KRS, Kilisummit, Same and Mwanga. Selengia noted that the league aims not only to increase the number of competitive matches in the region but also to identify and nurture talented players.

At the end of the competition, the top three teams in both the men’s and women’s categories will receive trophies, medals and new sets of jerseys.

The tournament will also help in selecting players to form the Kilimanjaro Regional Volleyball Team for both men and women. Selected players will enter a training camp in November in preparation for the National Cup tournament scheduled to be held in Dodoma in December.

In addition, the regional champions will secure qualification to participate in the Tanzania Volleyball National League (TVNL), providing players with an opportunity to compete at the national level.

Selengia said the introduction of the league forms part of VAKI’s broader strategy to strengthen volleyball structures in Kilimanjaro while nurturing young talent capable of representing the region and the country.