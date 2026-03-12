Tanzania banks on presidential inquiry to find lasting solution to election unrest

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has highlighted efforts by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to promote accountability, reconciliation and institutional strengthening following the unrest linked to the 29 October 2025 General Elections.

The announcement was made during a side event held alongside the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Government is relying on the findings of the Independent Commission of Inquiry into the unrest, property destruction and alleged deaths to guide lasting solutions and prevent similar events in the future.

The Commission was described as a national mechanism aimed at establishing facts, reinforcing public trust and supporting accountability, reconciliation and democratic governance.

Speaking at the event, Assistant Director for Human Rights at the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Ms Beatrice Edward Mpembo, said the Commission was established by President Hassan on 18 November 2025 under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, Cap. 32.

“Its mandate is to investigate the events, examine their causes, and advise the Government on measures to address the underlying issues,” she said in a statement that was made available to the media in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

She explained that the Commission operates as an independent, ad hoc fact-finding and oversight body to review the unrest, assess responses, and restore confidence in national institutions and processes.

The Commission is chaired by retired Chief Justice of Tanzania, Mohamed Chande Othman and supported by eight other commissioners – two women and six men – with expertise in governance, law, security, development and administration.

Its mandate includes investigating root causes of the disturbances, including youth grievances and opposition actions; assessing security responses; proposing measures to strengthen reconciliation and social cohesion; reviewing potential financial backing for those involved in the unrest; and recommending reforms to prevent future election-related violence and strengthen democratic institutions.

Tanzania has emphasised transparency and public participation in the Commission’s work. A public website provides information on its composition, terms of reference and avenues for citizen engagement through letters, phone and social media. The Commission also held a nationally televised press conference on 1 December 2025 and has conducted public and private hearings involving ministers, the Attorney General, senior officials, citizens, academics and civil society representatives.

Based on the Commission’s findings, the Government has proposed a National Reconciliation Initiative to restore peace, address social divisions, promote truth-telling and dialogue, prevent future conflict, and strengthen democratic governance and national unity.

Other measures include pardons for 1,787 youth offenders linked to minor offences during the unrest, and the establishment of a new Youth Ministry under the Office of the President, announced on 17 November 2025, to address youth unemployment, skills development and participation in national development.