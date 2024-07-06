Chief Secretary Kusiluka: Tanzania makes great progress in use of technology

Dar es Salaam. The Chief Secretary, Dr Mosses Kusiluka, has described this year’s ongoing 48th International Trade Fair as an indication that Tanzania has made progress in the use of technology.

He said this yesterday when he visited the trade fair grounds along the Kilwa Road in Dar es Salaam.

According to him, at the exhibition many technologies developed in this country are on display.

"As Tanzanians, we have now changed; we embrace creativity and new technologies. I feel proud to be Tanzanian. Even exhibitors of foreign technologies are coming because they know that some visitors will cooperate with them; it is possible that you came without an idea, but it's possible to collaborate with others to get ideas," he said.

He noted that this year’s trade fair has attracted more exhibitors than last year's, saying the number of local exhibitors is more than 3,200 and that of foreign ones is over 400.

"We have seen many things for ourselves; we have visited different pavilions and seen various products and service providers; we have looked at technologies and creativities," he said.

According to him, the exhibition also has pavilions of different countries, which is an indication that it is an international one that is growing, and the economy of the country is growing too.

Due to this, he said, the country now has the opportunity to showcase its products to other countries, urging Tanzanians to visit this year’s exhibition and see the changes compared to last year's.

For his part, Industry and Trade Ministry Permanent Secretary Hashil Abdallah said 26 countries have managed to participate in this year's exhibition.

He also said various foreign companies are participating in the trade fair including international institutions dealing with commercial issues.

"Tanzanian investors and businessmen are expected to meet with their foreign counterparts to exchange experiences. There are 26 countries in the exhibition; therefore, they will meet with over 400 international investors," he said.

He added that all activities are coordinated under the Prime Minister’s Office and that there are exhibitions, there is a business clinic, and government institutions all in one place.

He noted that the exhibition will climax on July 13 by being closed by the President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.