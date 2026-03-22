China-Tanzania free medical camp brings relief to Rukwa residents

Rukwa. In a significant boost to the healthcare sector in Rukwa Region, a free medical clinic has been launched in Sumbawanga Municipality, bringing hope to hundreds of residents who have benefited from the services.

The clinic, a result of the China-Tanzanian partnerships, aims to bring healthcare services closer to the people, addressing the challenges of distance and cost that have long hindered access to medical care.

Located at Mazwi Health Centre, the clinic has already made a significant impact since its opening on March 17, 2026, with over 600 people receiving various services, including tests and treatment for diabetes, hypertension, bone diseases, respiratory issues, stomach ulcers and dental problems.

The services are being provided free of charge, a move that has been welcomed by the local community.

Speaking at the launch, Regional Commissioner Charles Makongoro Nyerere hailed the clinic as a significant step towards improving healthcare in Rukwa.

"The clinic offers free screening, counselling and treatment services as part of efforts to improve the healthcare sector under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's administration," he said.

"We are committed to continuing to work with our partners to ensure that healthcare services are accessible to all,” added the RC.

The clinic is part of a broader initiative to improve healthcare in Tanzania, with a focus on preventive care and early detection of diseases.

Data shows a rise in non-communicable diseases in Rukwa, particularly hypertension and diabetes, highlighting the need for early screening and treatment. The clinic's services are expected to go a long way in addressing this challenge.

The clinic is being run by a team of Chinese and Tanzanian medical experts who are providing a range of services, including minor surgery and nutritional counselling.

The team is working tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the care they need, with many expressing satisfaction with the services.

"I was diagnosed with hypertension and given medication. I am grateful for the services. It's a big relief to know that I can get treatment without having to travel far and pay for it,” a beneficiary of the clinic, said Asha.

The clinic's launch has also brought attention to the importance of health education, with many residents taking advantage of the opportunity to learn more about disease prevention, nutrition and hygiene.

"We are committed to empowering our communities with knowledge. Health education is a critical component of our healthcare strategy, and we are working to ensure that everyone has access to the information they need to stay healthy," said Mr Nyerere.

As the clinic continues to operate, it is expected to have a lasting impact on the healthcare landscape in Rukwa.

The partnership between the Tanzania-China is a testament to the commitment of both countries to improving healthcare in the region.

The clinic ended on March 18, 2026, and residents took advantage of the free services.