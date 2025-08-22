Clean cooking efforts in Mbeya hampered by lack of awareness

Mbeya. “Education must reach the people.” This was the call from several residents of Mbeya District as they voiced concerns that lack of awareness and community involvement remain major obstacles to adopting clean cooking energy, despite government efforts.

Their concerns come at a time when the National Strategy for Clean Cooking Energy (2024–2034) identifies education and public engagement as critical tools in achieving universal access to clean energy.

One of the strategy’s key objectives is to launch education and awareness programmes through platforms targeting women, youth, and schools by June 2025.

Yet, residents insist that these efforts are not reaching them.

Residents left behind

At Utengule village, Mr Ezekiel Mwamwaja says most of the information they receive about clean cooking energy comes from the media rather than from local leaders or community forums.

“I think discussions happen in meetings far away, and then the information is conveyed through the media. But campaigns of this kind should be more open so that people can participate, give feedback, and make suggestions,” he says.

Mwamwaja adds that villagers struggle to understand the financial burden of switching to clean energy. “We need to know how to afford the costs. Clean energy requires stoves and enabling infrastructure. For those of us living in rural areas, it is difficult to meet those demands without proper guidance.”

Rehema Mwampashi, another resident, stresses that local government leaders should have been entrusted with spreading awareness at the grassroots level.

“Unless this campaign targets only special groups or institutions, ordinary households are still left behind. Many families continue using firewood and charcoal. Local leaders are closest to us and should be the ones guiding every household toward adopting clean cooking.”

Innovators struggle with acceptance

Beyond the villages, local innovators are already producing alternative fuels to reduce environmental destruction.

At Mbeya Kijana Wajibika (Mbekiwa), a community-owned factory in Mbeya District, members manufacture alternative charcoal from plant residues and other biodegradable waste.

The group’s chairman, Sylivester Chawe, says the factory has helped reduce environmental damage, but community response remains low.

“People are reluctant to embrace this innovation because of economic challenges and limited awareness. Government support is needed, especially in subsidizing producers so that prices become affordable for ordinary households.”

Currently, a kilogram of their alternative charcoal sells at Sh1,000 and can cook meals for a family of three for an entire day. The factory produces about three tonnes per week, but Chawe hopes this could reach three tonnes per day with adequate government support.

However, Chawe points out that adoption depends not only on price but also on equipment noting that, “This charcoal requires special stoves, which are different from traditional charcoal stoves. Most people are unaware of these technologies, and the information has not reached them directly. Without education, it is hard to convince them of the benefits.”

He argues that subsidies would allow Mbekiwa to serve communities at lower costs rather than operate primarily as a business. The group also plans to begin producing energy-efficient stoves so that customers can access both fuel and equipment, along with education at the factory.

Chawe adds that some institutions, such as orphanages, have already been convinced to use alternative charcoal, but he believes stronger enforcement is necessary. “If government bans and discourages the use of dirty fuels while promoting clean ones, adoption will be much faster.”

Researcher and innovator Abel Kibona echoes this view. He says alternative charcoal is clean, odourless, and environmentally friendly, but infrastructure remains a stumbling block.

“The lack of uptake comes from the absence of proper equipment. Government should invest in supporting innovators, not treating this only as a business. By organizing innovators and building their capacity, Tanzania can meet its clean energy targets.”

Schools as change agents

Some schools in Mbeya are preparing to lead by example. The head of Mbeya Day Secondary School, Mr Francis Mwakihaba, says the school has already laid the infrastructure to switch to clean cooking energy and intends to go even further by introducing biogas.

“While we are using alternative charcoal, we are also planning to generate our own biogas. We want to reduce dependency on suppliers and, at the same time, use this as a learning opportunity for our students,” he says.

Mr Mwakihaba believes schools can play a vital role in shaping public attitudes. “Every student will be educated on the benefits of clean cooking energy so that they can be ambassadors in their families. Parents and guardians will also be included, ensuring this knowledge spreads beyond the school.”

He highlights that the transition will save costs, protect the environment, and improve health outcomes compared to firewood.

Government’s role

Despite the challenge remains in bridging the gap between policy and practice. Many rural households still lack direct access to education on clean cooking technologies, and the cost of stoves and fuels remains out of reach for some.

The government says it is committed to supporting the transition. Justice Kijazi, Chief Executive Officer of the Mbeya City Council, stresses that adopting clean cooking energy is essential to protect public health and the environment. He explains that the council is already channelling resources into these efforts.

“Through the 10 percent loans allocated to community groups, we support producers of alternative charcoal and energy-efficient stoves. We are also running education programs to encourage households to move away from dirty fuels.”

He adds that widespread adoption will not only protect forests but also reduce the cost of living.

“By embracing clean cooking energy, the nation can avoid droughts, ensure sustainable production, and cut the financial burden households face when using unsustainable fuels.”