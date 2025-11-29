Minister Ridhiwani Kikwete says ready to face ethics' watchdog over allegations of owning fuel stations

Dodoma. The Minister of State in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ridhiwani Kikwete, has said he is prepared to appear before the Ethics Secretariat for Public Leaders to clarify allegations linking him to fuel stations reportedly owned by Lake Oil.

Lake Oil emerges as the leading casualty of this year's election-related violence when tens of its filling stations were torched.

Those behind the chaos believe the company belongs to Ridhiwan Kikwete, son of former President Jakaya Kikwete.

Addressing ministry staff in Dodoma on 26 November 2025, Mr Kikwete said information relating to the conduct of public servants must remain transparent.

He noted that whenever doubts arise, the individuals concerned should be summoned and the evidence made clear to the public.

“Complaints against leaders have been many; it is not known which ones are true and which ones are not,” he said.

He said that recent protests had fuelled further accusations about the integrity of public leaders, citing reports alleging that businessman Ali Edha Awadh, whose Lake Oil petrol stations have been associated with him, is the real owner.

Mr Kikwete urged members of the Ethics Secretariat to summon him without hesitation so he could “set the record straight”.