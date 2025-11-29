ESAMI urges Africa-focused research that delivers real social impact

Arusha. The Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI) has called on researchers across the continent to prioritise innovative, inclusive and impactful research that offers practical social solutions, improves livelihoods and narrows Africa’s development gaps.

The appeal was made by ESAMI Director General, Dr Peter Kiuluku, while opening the ESAMI Global Research Colloquium 2025, which is being held at the institute’s Arusha headquarters from November 26 to 28, 2025.

Dr Kiuluku said poverty in African countries goes beyond income deprivation, noting that it is rooted in limited opportunities. Research, he argued, must therefore help create new pathways and equip countries to navigate mounting economic pressures.

He observed that African societies are experiencing rapid change driven by technology, climate stress, shifts in economic structures and evolving governance systems. Research that fails to address these emerging realities, he warned, risks losing relevance.

“Research that does not generate impact is simply noise. We must develop knowledge that touches the real lives of Africans—from women and youth to marginalised communities and emerging economies,” he said.

Turning to the rise of artificial intelligence, Dr Kiuluku cautioned that the technology will only be transformative if it is integrated with indigenous knowledge and applied to solve real societal needs.

He said AI holds vast potential to strengthen healthcare delivery, education, transportation, commerce, data analytics and even social relationships, but only if countries innovate with purpose.

“AI alone will not deliver transformation. Its value lies in how we innovate around it—how it reduces costs, improves equity and creates opportunities for Africa’s young population,” he said.

Dr Kiuluku urged institutions and scholars to expand their focus on social and economic entrepreneurship, technology-enabled public services, youth and women empowerment, new models of social protection and equitable access to education and healthcare.

The three-day colloquium has drawn 150 participants, including researchers, academics, policymakers, private-sector players and innovators from across Africa and beyond.

The event is seeking research contributions across key themes such as Sustainable Development and Climate Action; Digital Transformation and Innovation; Governance, Leadership and Organisational Performance; Trade, Finance and Economic Integration; Competitive Strategy and Business Innovation; and Social Impact and Inclusive Development.

ESAMI Deputy Director General, Dr David Kalaba, said research should not be treated merely as an academic activity but as a driver of institutional excellence, policy reform and societal progress.

“As we mark ESAMI’s 50th anniversary, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the research ecosystem—linking knowledge to practice and delivering tangible outcomes for Africa’s development,” he said.

The Director General of the Zambia Higher Education Authority, Prof Kazhila Chinsembu, underscored that research is only meaningful when it improves lives and is widely disseminated for effective use.

“Africa needs research that enables it to participate meaningfully in, and benefit from, global sustainable development. That is why our presence at this colloquium is crucial,” he said.